There are many myths about the COVID-19 vaccine and Generations is working to ensure that everyone eligible is educated and able to receive their no-cost vaccine. People who are vaccinated can offer protection for those close to them who are unable to be vaccinated, like babies and those with health risks that preclude them from being vaccinated. It's the best way to end the COVID-19 pandemic and get back to doing the things we love.

