Game-Watching Dip

Fire-Roasted Red Pepper and Artichoke Dip with Whole-grain Crostini

Serves 12

Ingredients:

2 14-ounce cans artichoke hearts

1 cup jarred fire-roasted red peppers, minus 2 T. reserved for serving (see below)

3 anchovy fillets

¼ cup Parmigiano-Reggiano, grated

Juice of ½ a lemon

1 head of garlic

1 t. + 3 T. extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for serving

¼ t. ground cayenne (or less, if desired)

Kosher salt, to taste

Cracked black pepper, to taste

For Serving:

¼ cup pine nuts, toasted

2 T. fresh parsley, chopped

2 T. reserved fire-roasted red peppers (see above)

Whole-grain crostini

Instructions: