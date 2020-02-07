Mushroom & Farro Soup

Crispy Mushroom and Farro Soup with Sour Cream and Celery

Serves 6

Ingredients

6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 pound of mushrooms, sliced (e.g., cremini, shitake, and maitake are all great choices)

½ medium sweet onion, sliced thinly

2 stalks celery, sliced thinly on the bias (save the leaves!)

6 cloves garlic, minced

6 sprigs of fresh thyme leaves

1 cup pearled farro

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1 quart vegetable stock

1 quart beef stock

2 tablespoons tamari (or soy sauce)

Kosher salt and freshly cracked black pepper to taste

For Serving:

¾ cup sour cream

1 lemon, zested and juiced

Leaves of 2 stalks of celery

1/3 cup fresh dill, picked

Instructions: