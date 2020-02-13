Romantic Valentine’s Dinner for Two

Carbone's Prime Cioppino

1 pound mussels

5 shrimp

5 little neck clams

3 oz calamari

3 anchovies

2 oz shaved fennel

1 qt tomato sauce

1 Spanish onion

White wine

3 cloves of garlic, shaved

4 tablespoons butter

1 qt clam stock or vegetable stock

1 teaspoon chili flakes

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 teaspoon saffron (if available)

In a large hot sauté pan, add olive oil, saffron, onions, fennel, garlic and anchovies; sauté until the onions are caramelized. Add the clams and 1 oz of the stock; cover the pan and steam clams. Once the clams are open, place your shrimp and mussels in the pan and deglaze with white wine. Cover the pan until the mussels open (approx. 2 minutes). Add the calamari, tomato sauce, chili flakes and lemon juice, followed by the remaining stock and butter. Reduce by half until you have a rich seafood broth to serve over pasta or as a seafood stew.