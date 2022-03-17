St. Patrick's Day Cocktails

Irish Coffee with an Espresso Twist

Ingredients:

1.5 ounces espresso

1.5 ounces Irish Whiskey

.5 ounce simple syrup (or, sweeten to taste)

4 ounces heavy cream

Shamrocks to garnish

Instructions:

Pour the heavy cream into a chilled bowl, and using a whisk, beat until a bit thickened and airy. The texture should still be liquid, but with many airy bubbles. Be very careful not to over whisk, as you'll make butter! Reserve.

Gently warm your coffee cup with hot water for a minute. Discard the water before making your cocktail.

Brew the espresso and add to the coffee cup with the simple syrup. Stir gently with a spoon.

Next, add the Irish whisky.

Now, gently pour the thickened cream over the back of a teaspoon into the coffee cup. This will let you create a nice thick layer of cream, without it sinking to the bottom of the glass.

Garnish with a shamrock.

Liquid Sunshine (Whisky & Cara Cara Orange Cocktail)

Ingredients:

6 ounces freshly squeezed Cara Cara orange juice

4 ounces Canadian whisky

1 ounce simple syrup

1 ounce freshly squeezed lemon juice

4 shakes of the Bitters Lab's Wild Rosehips & Pinyon Pine bitters

ice

Cara Cara orange wheels

Instructions:

Place all of the liquid ingredients into a shaker with a generous handful of ice.

Shake for thirty seconds, or until the cocktail shaker is frosted.

Strain the cocktail into to coupe glasses, and garnish with thinly sliced Cara Cara orange wheels.