Ingredients:

2 cups heavy cream

3/4 cup sugar

Juice of 2 lemons

Strawberries and mint for garnish

Directions:

Bring the cream and sugar to a boil in a medium heavy saucepan, stirring constantly. Reduce the heat to a simmer and stir vigorously for 2 to 3 minutes. Whisk in the lemon juice into small cups or glasses, cool slightly, cover with plastic wrap, and chill until set, about 4 hours. Serve slightly chilled or at room temperature, garnished with strawberries.