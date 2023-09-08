Memphis

1 person in critical condition after being shot during Lil Baby concert in Memphis

The incident occurred inside FedEx Forum in downtown Memphis

By Brendan Brightman

FILE - FedEx Forum arena Memphis USA.
Andrew Woodley/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

One person is in critical condition after being shot during a Lil Baby concert at FedEx Forum arena in Memphis, Tenn. on Thursday night.

Memphis police say they responded to reports of a shooting at FedEx Forum arena at around 10:23 p.m. local time. When they arrived on the scene they transported one unidentified man to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Video from inside the arena concert showed a man being taken out by first responders on a stretcher. Fans could be seen fleeing or standing in shock as the concert came to a halt.

Police say they have not identified a shooter and do not know how many times the person was shot, or why.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

"A person was shot tonight at FedExForum during the Lil Baby concert. The incident is under investigation and we are fully cooperating with the Memphis Police Department," a spokesperson for FedEx Forum said in a statement.

In addition to being a concert venue, FedEx Forum acts as the home arena for the NBA's Memphis Grizzlies, as well as for the men's basketball team for the University of Memphis.

Memphis police also say they are in the early stages of their investigation.

This article tagged under:

MemphisTennesseeMusic & MusiciansMemphis Grizzlies
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us