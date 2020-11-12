2020 CMA Awards: Top Moments From the Show Published 2 hours ago • Updated 1 hour ago The 2020 Country Music Association Awards were held Wednesday night in Nashville, Tennessee. Here are some of the highlights from the show. 11 photos 1/11 Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for CMA Co-hosts Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker speak onstage at Nashville’s Music City Center for “The 54th Annual CMA Awards” broadcast on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, in Nashville, Tennessee. 2/11 ABC via Getty Images Little Big Town performs during the awards show. 3/11 Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for CMA Reba McEntire joins Thomas Rhett onstage Wednesday night. 4/11 John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA Carrie Underwood and Lauren Alaina use face shields as the 2020 CMA Awards show took place amidst the coronavirus pandemic. 5/11 ABC via Getty Images Co-host Darius Rucker performs during the 2020 CMA Awards. 6/11 Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for CMA Matthew Ramsey and Brad Tursi of musical group Old Dominion perform onstage. 7/11 Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for CMA Kelsea Ballerini belts it out during her performance Wednesday night. 8/11 Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for CMA Luke Combs accepts an award onstage during the 2020 CMA Awards. He won two awards Wednesday night. 9/11 ABC via Getty Images Jimmie Allen and Charley Pride, the recipient of this year’s Willie Nelson lifetime achievement award at the CMAs, perform “Kiss An Angel Good Mornin.’" 10/11 ABC via Getty Images Miranda Lambert sings during Wednesday night's show. 11/11 Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for CMA Maren Morris accepts an award onstage during the show. "The Bones" artist won three awards Wednesday night. This article tagged under: CMA AwardsMaren MorrisDarius RuckerReba McEntire 0 More Photo Galleries PHOTOS: Joe Biden Wins White House PHOTOS: Scenes From Polling Places Around Connecticut On Election Day 2020 Sean Connery: His Most Iconic Roles Photos: First Snowfall of Season Blankets CT