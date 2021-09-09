2021 CMA Nominations: See the Complete List

As nominee Jimmie Allen once sang, let the good times roll! The nominations for the 2021 CMA Awards are finally here. Country music's biggest night will air on ABC on Wednesday, Nov. 10 and leading the pack for this year's nominations are singers Eric Church and Chris Stapleton, earning five nominations each including "Entertainer of the Year" and "Male Vocalist of the Year."

Newcomer Gabby Barrett -- who has since seen success in both country and pop following her participation on season 16 of "American Idol" -- has earned four nominations including New Artist of the Year. Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris and Chris Young have all tied, earning three nominations each.

Miranda Lambert also earned three nominations, including Female Vocalist of the Year, adding to her already impressive run. Last year, the superstar set a new CMA Awards record for the female artist with the most career nominations ever, surpassing Reba McEntire's previous record of 51 nominations. With this year's three noms, Lambert now holds an outstanding total number of 58.

Voting among Country Music Association members for this final round will start Oct. 1 and end Oct. 27. As far as presenters, performances and this year's hosts go, details are forthcoming, and we'll be sure to keep you up to date. Until then, keep scrolling for the star-studded full list of the 2021 nominees:

Entertainer of the Year

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Female Vocalist of the Year

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Carly Pearce

Male Vocalist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks &Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie &Tae

New Artist of the Year

Jimmie Allen

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Mickey Guyton

HARDY

Album of the Year

29, Carly Pearce

Dangerous: The Double Album, Morgan Wallen

Heart, Eric Church

Skeletons, Brothers Osborne

Starting Over, Chris Stapleton

Single of the Year

"Famous Friends," Chris Young, Kane Brown

"The Good Ones," Gabby Barrett

"Hell Of A View," Eric Church

"One Night Standards," Ashley McBryde

"Starting Over," Chris Stapleton

Song of the Year

"Forever After All," Luke Combs, Drew Parker, Robert Williford

"The Good Ones," Gabby Barrett, Zach Kale, Emily Landis, Jim McCormick

"Hell Of A View," Casey Beathard, Eric Church, Monty Criswell

"One Night Standards," Nicolette Hayford, Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde

"Starting Over," Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton

Musical Event of the Year

"Buy Dirt," Jordan Davis, Luke Bryan

"Chasing After You," Ryan Hurd, Maren Morris

"Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)," Elle King, Miranda Lambert

"Famous Friends," Chris Young, Kane Brown

"half of my hometown," Kelsea Ballerini, Kenny Chesney

Music Video of the Year

"Chasing After You," Ryan Hurd, Maren Morris

"Famous Friends," Chris Young, Kane Brown

"Gone," Dierks Bentley

"Younger Me," Brothers Osborne

"half of my hometown," Kelsea Ballerini, Kenny Chesney

Musician of the Year

Jenee Fleenor

Paul Franklin

Aaron Sterling

Ilya Toshinskiy

Derek Wells

You can catch the 2021 CMA Awards on ABC on Nov. 10.