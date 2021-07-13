2021 Emmy Awards: See the Complete List of Nominees

The nominations for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards were announced Tuesday by father-and-daughter actors Ron Cephas Jones (“This Is Us”) and Jasmine Cephas Jones (“Blindspotting”), and TV academy chief executive Frank Scherma.

“The Crown” tied with “The Mandalorian” for the most Emmy nominations, 24 each, but the Marvel universe also got bragging rights with runner-up “WandaVision.”

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

CBS will air the Emmy Awards on Sept. 19. Cedric the Entertainer is the host.

See the full list of nominees below:

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

"Conan"

"Daily Show With Trevor Noah"

"Jimmy Kimmel Live"

"Last Week Tonight With John Oliver"

"The Late Show With Steven Colbert"

Outstanding Competition Series

"The Amazing Race"

"Nailed It!"

"RuPaul's Drag Race"

"Top Chef"

"The Voice"

Outstanding Drama Series

"The Boys"

"Bridgerton"

"The Crown"

"The Handmaid’s Tale"

"Lovecraft Country"

"The Mandalorian"

"Pose"

"This Is Us"

Outstanding Limited Series

"I May Destroy You"

"Mare of Easttown"

"The Queen's Gambit"

"The Underground Railroad"

"WandaVision"

Best Comedy Series

"Black-ish"

"Cobra Kai"

"Emily in Paris"

"Hacks"

"The Flight Attendant"

"The Kominsky Method"

"Pen15"

"Ted Lasso"

Lead Actress, Drama

Uzo Aduba, "In Treatment"

Olivia Colman, "The Crown"

Emma Corrin, "The Crown"

Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid’s Tale"

Mj Rodriguez, "Pose"

Jurnee Smollett, "Lovecraft Country"

Lead Actor, Drama

Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"

Jonathan Majors, "Lovecraft Country"

Josh O’Connor, "The Crown"

Rege-Jean Page, "Bridgerton"

Billy Porter, "Pose"

Matthew Rhys, "Perry Mason"

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant, "Shrill"

Kaley Cuoco, "The Flight Attendant"

Allison Janney, "Mom"

Tracee Ellis Ross, "black-ish"

Jean Smart, "Hacks"

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, "black-ish"

Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"

William H. Macy, "Shameless"

Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"

Kenan Thompson, "Kenan"

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Michaela Coel, "I May Destroy You"

Cynthia Erivo, "Genius: Aretha"

Elizabeth Olsen, "WandaVision"

Anya Taylor-Joy, "The Queen's Gambit"

Kate Winslet, "Mare of Easttownon"

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Paul Bettany, "WandaVision"

Hugh Grant, "The Undoing"

Ewan McGregor, "Halston"

Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Hamilton"

Leslie Odom Jr., "Hamilton"

Supporting Actress in a Drama

Aunjanue Ellis, "Lovecraft Country"

Emerald Fennell, "The Crown"

Gillian Anderson, "The Crown"

Helena Bonham Carter, "The Crown"

Yvonne Strahovski, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Samira Wiley, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Madeline Brewer, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Ann Dowd, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Supporting Actor in a Drama

Michael K Williams, "Lovecraft Country"

John Lithgow, "Perry Mason"

Tobias Menzies, "The Crown"

O-T Fagbenle, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Max Minghella, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Bradley Whitford, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Giancarlo Esposito, "The Mandalorian"

Chris Sullivan, "This Is Us"

Supporting Actress in a Comedy

Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"

Aidy Bryant, "SNL"

Kate McKinnon, "SNL"

Cecily Strong, "SNL"

Hannah Waddingham, "Ted Lasso"

Juno Temple, "Ted Lasso"

Rosie Perez, "The Flight Attendant"

Supporting Actor in a Comedy

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, "Hacks"

Kenan Thompson, "SNL"

Bowen Yang, "SNL"

Brett Goldstein, "Ted Lasso"

Brendan Hunt, "Ted Lasso"

Nick Mohammed, "Ted Lasso"

Jeremy Swift, "Ted Lasso"

Paul Reiser, "The Kominsky Method"

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Phillipa Soo, "Hamilton"

Renée Elise Goldsberry, "Hamilton"

Julianne Nicholson, "Mare of Easton"

Jean Smart, "Mare of Easton"

Moses Ingram, "The Queen's Gambit"

Kathryn Hahn, "WandaVision"

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Jonathan Groff, "Hamilton"

Anthony Ramos, "Hamilton"

Daveed Diggs, "Hamilton"

Paapa Essiedu, "I May Destroy You"

Evan Peters, "Mare of Easton"

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, "The Queen's Gambit"