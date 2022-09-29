2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards: How to Watch Live and Stream

The 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards are almost here.

The annual awards ceremony celebrates the biggest names in Latin music and brings them together for an unforgettable and star-studded night. This year, the stars head to electrifying performances and musical collaborations.

Bad Bunny leads the list of finalists with 23 nominations, followed by Karol G who is a 15-time finalist in categories that include artist of the year and song of the year. Among the expected attendees include Christina Aguilera, Maluma, CNCO and Becky G.

Here’s what you need to know about tuning in to the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards — including the artists set to take the stage and perform their biggest hits.

When Are the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards?

This year's awards ceremony will be held on Thursday, Sept. 29 and air live at 8 p.m. ET on Telemundo.

Before the ceremony begins, Telemundo will broadcast the best looks and exclusive interviews during the red-carpet pre-show, "La Alfombra de Premios Billboard," starting at 7 p.m. ET.

Where Are the Billboard Latin Music Awards This Year?

The show will take place at Watsco Center in Miami, Florida.

How Can I Watch the Billboard Latin Music Awards?

The Billboard Latin Music Awards will be televised live on Telemundo. The show will also be simulcast on the Hispanic entertainment cable channel Universo, the Telemundo App, and throughout Latin America and the Caribbean on Telemundo Internacional.

The ceremony will be on demand the next day on Peacock.

Who is Hosting the Billboard Latin Music Awards This Year?

"Jane the Virgin" star Jaime Camil and "La Reina del Sur" star Kate del Castillo will be the official hosts of the 2022 ceremony.

Who is Nominated for a Billboard Latin Music Award This Year?

Bad Bunny leads the list of finalists with 23 nominations, followed by Karol G with 15, Becky G and Farruko with 11, Rauw Alejandro with 10. Check out the complete list of nominees, here.

Additionally, José Feliciano will receive the very first Billboard Legend Award. Chayanne will be bestowed with the Billboard Icon Award; Christina Aguilera will be recognized with the Billboard Spirit of Hope Award; Nicky Jam will be honored with the Billboard Hall of Fame Award; and Raphael will be the recipient of the Billboard Lifetime Achievement Award.

Who is Performing at the Billboard Latin Music Awards?

There will be a total of 17 musical performances during the night. The artists include Calibre 50, Camilo, Chayanne, Elvis Crespo, Eslabon Armado, Farruko, Grupo Firme, Los Ángeles Azules and Carlos Vives, Manuel Turizo, Nicky Jam, Ozuna, Pepe Aguilar, Piso 21, Tini and Maluma.

Christina Aguilera, on her end, will perform her powerful ranchera “La Reina.” Additionally, in a tribute to Raphael's exceptional artistic career, the Spanish icon will be joined by Alejandra Guzmán, Pablo López, CNCO and Ángela Aguilar to perform a medley of his greatest hits, including “Mi Gran Noche,” “Estar Enamorado,” “Como Yo Te Amo,” “Que Sabe Nadie” and “Escándalo,” among others.

Who is Presenting at the Billboard Latin Music Awards?

There's a large list of celebrities presenting at the awards ceremony. Ana Jurka, Andrés Cantor, Alan Ramírez y Walo Silvas de Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga, Becky G, Carmen Villalobos, Chiky Bombom, Cynthia Klitbo, Eduardo Yáñez, Emilia, Gilberto Santa Rosa, Isabella Sierra, Ivonne Montero, Jacky Bracamontes, Lourdes Stephen, Myrka Dellanos, Natti Natasha, Rauw Alejandro, Rodrigo Guirao, Stephanie Himonidis and Willy Chirino will all take the stage as presenters.

