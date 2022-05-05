2022 Daytime Emmy Nominations: See the Full List

The 49th annual Daytime Emmy Award nominations are here. The award show will be held on June 24 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on CBS with Paramount+ streaming it. Continue reading for the full list of nominees.

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

Beyond Salem, Peacock

The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

Days of Our Lives, NBC

General Hospital, ABC

The Young and the Restless, CBS

OUTSTANDING CULINARY SERIES

Barefoot Contessa: Modern Comfort Food, Food Network

Counter Space, Vice TV

Guy’s Ranch Kitchen, Food Network

Mary McCartney Serves It Up, discovery+

Valerie’s Home Cooking, Food Network

OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW

Family Feud, Syndicated

Jeopardy!, Syndicated

Let’s Make a Deal, CBS

The Price Is Right, CBS

Wheel of Fortune, Syndicated

OUTSTANDING LEGAL/COURTROOM PROGRAM

Caught in Providence, Facebook Watch

Judge Mathis, Syndicated

Judy Justice, IMDbTV

The People’s Court, Syndicated

OUTSTANDING LIFESTYLE PROGRAM

For The Love of Kitchens, Magnolia Network

Growing Floret, Magnolia Network

Legacy List with Matt Paxton, PBS

Small Business Revolution, Hulu

Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo, Netflix

Super Soul Sunday, OWN

OUTSTANDING TRAVEL, ADVENTURE AND NATURE PROGRAM

Dogs, Netflix

Guy! Hawaiian Style, discovery+

Penguin Town, Netflix

Samantha Brown’s Places To Love, PBS

Uncharted Adventure, The Weather Channel Television Network

OUTSTANDING INSTRUCTIONAL AND HOW-TO PROGRAM

Dream Home Makeover, Netflix

Home Work, Magnolia Network

Issa Rae Teaches Creating Outside The Lines, MasterClass

Ringo Starr Teaches Drumming & Creative Collaboration, MasterClass

This Old House, PBS/Roku

OUTSTANDING ARTS AND POPULAR CULTURE PROGRAM

Articulate with Jim Cotter, PBS

First Film, Netflix

If These Walls Could Rock, AXS TV

Lifetime and The Hollywood Reporter Present Women in Entertainment: The Next Generation, Lifetime

Music’s Greatest Mysteries, AXS TV

One Symphony Two Orchestras, PBS

Power On: The Story of Xbox, YouTube.com

OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW

GMA3: What You Need to Know, ABC

Peace of Mind with Taraji, Facebook Watch

Red Table Talk, Facebook Watch

Red Table Talk: The Estefans, Facebook Watch

Tamron Hall, Syndicated

Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts, Disney+

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW

The Drew Barrymore Show, Syndicated

Hot Ones, Complex Networks

The Kelly Clarkson Show, Syndicated

Live with Kelly and Ryan, Syndicated

Today Show with Hoda & Jenna, NBC

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT NEWS SERIES

Access Hollywood, Syndicated

Entertainment Tonight, Syndicated

Extra, Syndicated

Inside Edition, Syndicated

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME SPECIAL

20th Anniversary Commemoration of 9/11; ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, MSNBC, Fox (multiple networks)

95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, NBC

Dark Shadows and Beyond – The Jonathan Frid Story, Apple TV

Recipe for Change, YouTube Originals

Shelter Me: Soul Awakened, PBS

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM DAYTIME PROGRAM

9 Months with Courteney Cox, Facebook Watch

The Black Church, PBS

Hunger Interrupted, YouTube.com

The Juneteenth Menu, Food Network Digital

On the Rise, Eater

Legacy

OUTSTANDING INTERACTIVE MEDIA FOR A DAYTIME PROGRAM

Headspace: Unwind Your Mind, Netflix

You vs. Wild: Out Cold, Netflix

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT

The Drew Barrymore Show, Syndicated

Dr. Phil, Syndicated

Crossroads

Entertainment Tonight, Syndicated

Treat Yourself

OUTSTANDING LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS

Marci Miller as Abigail DiMera

Days of Our Lives, NBC

Mishael Morgan as Amanda Sinclair

The Young and the Restless, CBS

Cynthia Watros as Nina Reeves

General Hospital, ABC

Laura Wright as Carly Corinthos

General Hospital, ABC

Arianne Zucker as Nicole Walker

Days of Our Lives, NBC

OUTSTANDING LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR

Peter Bergman as Jack Abbott

The Young and the Restless, CBS

Eric Martsolf as Brady Black

Days of Our Lives, NBC

John McCook as Eric Forrester

The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

James Reynolds as Abe Carver

Days of Our Lives, NBC

Jason Thompson as Billy Abbott

The Young and the Restless, CBS

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS

Kimberlin Brown as Sheila Carter

The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis

General Hospital, ABC

Stacy Haiduk as Kristen DiMera

Days of Our Lives, NBC

Melissa Ordway as Abby Newman

The Young and the Restless, CBS

Kelly Thiebaud as Dr. Britt Westbourne

General Hospital, ABC

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR

Bryton James as Devon Hamilton

The Young and the Restless, CBS

Jeff Kober as Cyrus Renault

General Hospital, ABC

Aaron D. Spears as Justin Barber

The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

James Patrick Stuart as Valentin Cassadine

General Hospital, ABC

Jordi Vilasuso as Rey Rosales

The Young and the Restless, CBS

OUTSTANDING YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A DRAMA SERIES

Lindsay Arnold as Allie Horton

Days of Our Lives, NBC

Nicholas Chavez as Spencer Cassadine

General Hospital, ABC

Alyvia Alyn Lind as Faith Newman

The Young and the Restless, CBS

William Lipton as Cameron Webber

General Hospital, ABC

Sydney Mikayla as Trina Robinson

General Hospital, ABC

OUTSTANDING GUEST PERFORMANCE IN A DRAMA SERIES

Robert Gossett as Marshall Ashford

General Hospital, ABC

Ted King as Jack Finnegan

The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

Michael Lowry as Dr. Clay Snyder

Days of Our Lives, NBC

Naomi Matsuda as Dr. Li Finnegan

The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

Ptosha Storey as Naya Benedict

The Young and the Restless, CBS

OUTSTANDING CULINARY HOST

Lidia Bastianich

Lidia’s Kitchen, PBS

Frankie Celenza

Struggle Meals, Tastemade

Daym Drops

Fresh, Fried & Crispy; Netflix

Ina Garten

Barefoot Contessa: Modern Comfort Food, Food Network

Christopher Kimball

Milk Street, PBS

OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW HOST

Wayne Brady

Let’s Make a Deal, CBS

Steve Harvey

Family Feud, Syndicated

Leah Remini

People Puzzler, Game Show Network

Pat Sajak

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, ABC

Pat Sajak

Wheel of Fortune, Syndicated

OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW HOST

Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan, Lili Estefan

Red Table Talk: The Estefans, Facebook Watch

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Meghan McCain,

The View, ABC

Tamron Hall

Tamron Hall, Syndicated

Taraji P. Henson, Tracie Jade

Peace of Mind with Taraji, Facebook Watch

Robin Roberts

Turning the Tables with Robin, Disney+

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW HOST

Drew Barrymore

The Drew Barrymore Show, Syndicated

Kelly Clarkson

The Kelly Clarkson Show, Syndicated

Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush-Hager

Today with Hoda & Jenna, NBC

Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest

Live with Kelly and Ryan, Syndicated

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME PROGRAM HOST

Bianca Alexander, Michael Alexander

Conscious Living, PBS

Gary Bredow

Start Up, PBS

Samantha Brown

Samantha Brown’s Places To Love, PBS

Jeff Corwin

Wildlife Nation, Syndicated

Bear Grylls

You vs. Wild: Out Cold, Netflix

Kevin O’Connor

This Old House, PBS/Roku

Patton Oswalt

Penguin Town, Netflix

OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A DRAMA SERIES

Beyond Salem, Peacock

Days of Our Lives, NBC

General Hospital, ABC

The Young and the Restless, CBS

OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM

Articulate with Jim Cotter, PBS

The Drew Barrymore Show, Syndicated

The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Syndicated

Start Up, PBS

Wildlife Nation, Syndicated

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A DRAMA SERIES

Beyond Salem, Peacock

Days of Our Lives, NBC

General Hospital, ABC

The Young and the Restless, CBS

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A SINGLE CAMERA DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM

Cat People, Netflix

Fresh, Fried & Crispy, Netflix

The Minimalists: Less is Now, Netflix

Samantha Brown’s Places To Love, PBS

Shelter Me: Soul Awakened, PBS

Wildlife Nation, Syndicated

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A MULTIPLE CAMERA DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM

95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day, NBC

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade, ABC

The Kelly Clarkson Show, Syndicated

The Good Road, PBS

The View, ABC

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION

Cat People, Netflix

The Kelly Clarkson Show, Syndicated

Penguin Town, Netflix

Wildlife Nation, Syndicated

Shelter Me: Soul Awakened, PBS

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SONG

Grateful For It All

The Young and the Restless, CBS

Next To You

The Young and the Restless, CBS

Talks With Mama Tina Theme Song

Talks With Mama Tina, Facebook Watch

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DIRECTION

Jeopardy!, Syndicated

The Kelly Clarkson Show, Syndicated

Red Table Talk, Facebook Watch

The View, ABC

Wheel of Fortune, Syndicated

The Young and the Restless, CBS

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL TEAM, CAMERA WORK, VIDEO

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade, ABC

Jeopardy!, Syndicated

The Kelly Clarkson Show, Syndicated

The View, ABC

The Young and the Restless, CBS

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY

Culture Quest, PBS

Growing Floret, Magnolia Network

In Our Hands: The Battle For Jerusalem, CBN

Penguin Town, Netflix

Shelter Me: Soul Awakened, PBS

OUTSTANDING SINGLE CAMERA EDITING

Cat People, Netflix

Fresh, Fried & Crispy, Netflix

Penguin Town, Netflix

Power On: The Story of Xbox, YouTube.com

Shelter Me: Soul Awakened, PBS

OUTSTANDING MULTIPLE CAMERA EDITING

Articulate with Jim Cotter, PBS

The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

The Good Road, PBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show, Syndicated

Today’s Homeowner with Danny Lipford, Syndicated

OUTSTANDING LIVE SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING

Days of Our Lives, NBC

Family Feud, Syndicated

General Hospital, ABC

The Kelly Clarkson Show, Syndicated

The Price Is Right, CBS

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING

Car Masters: Rust to Riches, Netflix

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade, ABC

Fresh, Fried & Crispy, Netflix

Penguin Town, Netflix

You vs. Wild: Out Cold, Netflix

OUTSTANDING MAIN TITLE AND GRAPHIC DESIGN

Cat People, Netflix

Headspace: Guide to Meditation, Netflix

Headspace: Unwind Your Mind, Netflix

Home Work, Magnolia Network

The View, ABC

OUTSTANDING CASTING

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, NBC/Peacock

Dogs, Netflix

General Hospital, ABC

Start Up, PBS

The Young and the Restless, CBS

OUTSTANDING ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN

The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Syndicated

The Kelly Clarkson Show, Syndicated

Tamron Hall, Syndicated

The View, ABC

The Young and the Restless, CBS

OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING

The Drew Barrymore Show, Syndicated

General Hospital, ABC

Nick Cannon, Syndicated

The Young and the Restless, CBS

OUTSTANDING HAIRSTYLING

The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

The Real, Syndicated

Red Table Talk, Facebook Watch

Red Table Talk: The Estefans, Facebook Watch

The Talk, CBS

The View, ABC

OUTSTANDING MAKEUP

General Hospital, ABC

The Real, Syndicated

Red Table Talk, Facebook Watch

Tamron Hall, Syndicated

The View, ABC

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL EFFECTS COSTUMES, MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

The Drew Barrymore Show, Syndicated

The View ABC