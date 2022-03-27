2022 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion: See the Stars' Looks

Saniyya Sidney beams in a floral princess gown, Tracee Ellis Ross is daring in a strapless red bodice and Jessica Chastain is bejeweled in a lilac purple Gucci gown. Here are some of the best looks from the red carpet at the 94th annual Academy Awards.

9 photos
1/9
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: Tracee Ellis Ross attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
2/9
Jessica Chastain attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
3/9
Saniyya Sidney attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
4/9
Lily James attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
5/9
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Zendaya attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
6/9
Vanessa Hudgens attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
7/9
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: Timothée Chalamet attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
8/9
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
9/9
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
H.E.R. attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

This article tagged under:

94th Academy Awards

More Photo Galleries

2022 SAG Awards Fashion: See What the Stars Wore
2022 SAG Awards Fashion: See What the Stars Wore
Pictures: Global Protests Roil US, Europe and Asia Over Russian Invasion of Ukraine
Pictures: Global Protests Roil US, Europe and Asia Over Russian Invasion of Ukraine
Pictures: Landmarks Light Up in Support of Ukraine
Pictures: Landmarks Light Up in Support of Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine War: Images Show Wreckage, Refugee Crisis
Russia-Ukraine War: Images Show Wreckage, Refugee Crisis
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us