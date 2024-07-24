Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Will Ferrell among anticipated guests for 2024 San Diego Comic-Con

City leaders kicked off the 2024 San Diego Comic-Con International Wednesday at the San Diego Convention Center, ushering in days of comics, games, movies and art.

This year's edition seeks to improve on the pared-down 2023 version, which was limited by last year's Hollywood actors and writers strikes. As a result of the SAG-AFTRA strike, Comic-Con in 2023 had no HBO, Netflix, Marvel, DC, Sony or other big studio representation.

Not so in 2024, where the big presenters will again fill the convention center's largest stages for the 55th running of one of San Diego's largest events.

"Comic-Con is an iconic event that brings people from all over the world to San Diego for four days of unforgettable fun," Mayor Todd Gloria said at the kickoff event Wednesday morning. "This convention not only celebrates creativity and innovation in popular arts, but also generates significant economic benefits for our local businesses, community and the city itself -- the hotel room taxes that these visitors generate make up a healthy portion of our city's budget."

Comic-Con 2024 is expected to attract more than 135,000 attendees over its four-day run, generating a regional impact of more than $160 million, which includes both direct and indirect spending by visitors.

In 2022, Comic-Con welcomed more than 135,000 attendees and generated $3 million in hotel and sales tax revenue for San Diego, according to city documents.

"San Diego is the Comic-Con capital of the world. It benefits our small businesses, generates jobs, and contributes millions of dollars to our local economy," said Assemblywoman Tasha Boerner, D-San Diego. "Not only is it a staple in our region, but it is a staple for comic fans across the globe where people of all ages can interact with some of their favorite heroes while enjoying local hotspots. I am excited to welcome you all to my home. I hope you all enjoy San Diego as much as I do."

The convention encompasses a wide array of activities and events, including panel discussions, celebrity appearances, art exhibits and merchandise exhibitions.

On Wednesday, Gloria was joined by City Councilman Stephen Whitburn, Convention Center President and CEO Rip Rippetoe, San Diego Tourism Authority President and CEO Julie Coker and Comic-Con's Fae Desmond and David Glanzer to officially welcome members of the media.

Diego, the "first dog" of San Diego, also joined the event in costume to help kick off the convention.

"The energy fans bring to Comic-Con and San Diego every year is unmatched," Whitburn said. "Downtown serves as a perfect backdrop for fans to experience local hotels, restaurants, and shops that all benefit from the sold- out convention."

Guests this year include Will Ferrell, Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Coolidge, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Jason Derulo with exhibitors such as Marvel, Lionsgate, Lucasfilm, Boom! Studios, IDW Publishing and Image Comics.

The convention shuttered for two years during the coronavirus pandemic and Comic-Con International received more than $2.5 million in Payment Protection Plan loans, all of which have been forgiven.

Wednesday was set to be a quieter preview, with the exhibition hall and Artist's Alley at the SDCC open from 6-9 p.m., allowing merchandise purchases from nearly every strain of superhero, science-fiction, fantasy and pop culture. The exhibition hall will be open at 9:30 a.m. Thursday through Sunday.

Fans making line for preview night at Comic-Con on July 24, 2024.

The San Diego Public Library will be the site of Wednesday's only public event, an interactive workshop for teachers who wish to use comics in their lesson plans.

Peter Carlson of Green Dot Public Schools, Susan Kirtley from Portland State University and Antero Garcia from Stanford University will "guide educators in curating powerful classroom curricula, from mini-lessons to complete units, that incorporate the medium of comics" at the Central Library, Shiley Special Events Suite, 330 Park Blvd.

Getting to Comic-Con using public transportation

Getting to the Convention Center can be easier said than done. Parking can be expensive and frustrating. The Metropolitan Transit System will offer a special event line of the trolley between the Balboa Avenue Transit Center and 12th & Imperial Transit Center every 15 minutes, Thursday through Saturday to accommodate large crowds starting at 6:55 a.m. and ending at 10:35 p.m. at Gaslamp Quarter Station. Additionally, children 12 and younger ride free with paying adults.

🚗💥 Park, pay and ride away! Start your Comic-Con journey with $10/day parking at Snapdragon Stadium and riding the Geen Line to the Convention Center! 🏟️✨ Available Thursday, Saturday, & Sunday before 4 p.m.. 🚀🦸‍♀️ Please note: Snapdragon Stadium parking is card only. 🚫💵 pic.twitter.com/XZUCB4V7Pd — San Diego MTS (@sdmts) July 23, 2024

Trolley lines will run increased service throughout the convention. One caveat to cosplayers: No weapons -- real or simulated -- are allowed on MTS transportation.

Convention visitors using MTS Trolleys and buses can get discounted two-, three-, four-, and five-day transit passes in the PRONTO mobile app starting at $10.

Comic-Con attendees using NCTD's COASTER service can ride for five days and pay for three with the COASTER 5-pack.

Additionally, both MTS and the North County Transit District just last week added a contactless payment option, meaning no Pronto card is necessary.

San Diego's police and fire-rescue departments have committed additional resources to ensure the safety of visitors both inside and outside of the Convention Center, officials said.

"Comic-Con is a convention unlike any other, where every person can play the hero if they choose," San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl said. "Public safety is top of mind anytime we have an event of this magnitude. Our teams have been working closely with Comic-Con International, the San Diego Convention Center, and our partner agencies to ensure a safe event for all."

Harbor Drive between First Avenue and Park Boulevard will be temporarily closed between Wednesday and Sunday to allow for a safe pedestrian environment.