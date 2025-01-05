See the best 2025 Golden Globes red carpet looks in photos

There's only one way to know that a new award season has just begun: The 2025 Golden Globes! Stars like Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez and others are set to take over the red carpet in Beverly Hills.

By Janete Weinstein

Sunday night marked the kickoff of the 2025 awards season, with stars showcasing their glamorous best at the Golden Globes red carpet at The Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Check out the stylish and star-studded Golden Globes red carpet in the photos below.

