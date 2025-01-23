And the 2025 Oscar nomination goes to…: See the full list

Nominations for the 97th Academy Awards were announced Thursday morning following two delays due to the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles.

Bowen Yang and Rachel Sennott read off this year's nominees across 23 categories with several films leading the pack.

"Emilia Pérez" scored 13 nominations, setting a new record for the most by a non-English film in Oscars history. "The Brutalist" and "Wicked" landed 10 nominations apiece, while "A Complete Unknown" and "Conclave" each received eight nominations. "Anora" was next with six nominations.

Oscar nominations were originally scheduled to be announced Friday, Jan. 17. With wildfires in the Pacific Palisades, Altadena and other areas around Los Angeles, the academy extended its voting window and landed on Thursday for its nominations announcement.

The Academy Awards will be held on the ceremony's original date of Sunday, March 2, with Conan O'Brien serving as host.

See the full list of nominees below:

Best picture

"Anora"

"The Brutalist"

"A Complete Unknown"

"Conclave"

"Dune: Part Two"

"Emilia Pérez"

"I'm Still Here"

"Nickel Boys"

"The Substance"

"Wicked"

Actress in a leading role

Cynthia Erivo, "Wicked"

Karla Sofía Gascón, "Emilia Pérez"

Mikey Madison, "Anora"

Demi Moore, "The Substance"

Fernanda Torres, "Maria"

Actor in a leading role

Adrien Brody, "The Brutalist"

Timothée Chalamet, "A Complete Unknown"

Colman Domingo, "Sing Sing"

Ralph Fiennes, "Conclave"

Sebastian Stan, "The Apprentice"

Actress in a supporting role

Monica Barbaro, "A Complete Unknown"

Ariana Grande, "Wicked"

Felicity Jones, "The Brutalist"

Isabella Rossellini, "Conclave"

Zoe Saldaña, "Emilia Pérez"

Actor in a supporting role

Yura Borisov, "Anora"

Kieran Culkin, "A Real Pain"

Edward Norton, "A Complete Unknown"

Guy Pearce, "The Brutalist"

Jeremy Strong, "The Apprentice"

Directing

Sean Baker, "Anora"

Brady Corbet, "The Brutalist"

James Mangold, "A Complete Unknown"

Jacques Audiard, "Emilia Pérez"

Coralie Fargeat, "The Substance"

Original screenplay

"Anora"

"The Brutalist"

"A Real Pain"

"September 5"

"The Substance"

Adapted Screenplay

"A Complete Unknown"

"Conclave"

"Emilia Pérez"

"Nickel Boys"

"Sing Sing"

Animated feature film

"Flow"

"Inside Out 2"

"Memoir of a Snail"

"Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl"

"The Wild Robot"

Cinematography

"The Brutalist"

"Dune: Part Two"

"Emilia Pérez"

"Maria"

"Nosferatu"

Costume design

"A Complete Unknown"

"Conclave"

"Gladiator II"

"Nosferatu"

"Wicked"

Sound

"A Complete Unknown"

"Dune: Part Two"

"Emilia Pérez"

"Wicked"

"The Wild Robot"

Live action short film

"A Lien"

"Anuja"

"I'm Not a Robot"

"The Last Ranger"

"The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent"

Animated short film

"Beautiful Men"

"In the Shadow of the Cypress"

"Magic Candies"

"Wander to Wonder"

"Yuck!"

Original score

"The Brutalist"

"Conclave"

"Emilia Pérez"

"Wicked"

"The Wild Robot"

Original song

"El Mal," "Emilia Pérez"

"The Journey," "The Six Triple Eight"

"Like a Bird," "Sing Sing"

"Mi Camino," "Emilia Pérez"

"Never Too Late," "Elton John: Never Too Late"

Documentary feature film

"Black Box Diaries"

"No Other Land"

"Porcelain War"

"Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat"

"Sugarcane"

Documentary short film

"Death by Numbers"

"I Am Ready, Warden"

"Incident"

"Instruments of a Beating Heart"

"The Only Girl in the Orchestra"

International feature film

"I'm Still Here"

"The Girl With the Needle"

"Emilia Pérez"

"The Seed of the Sacred Fig"

"Flow"

Makeup and hairstyling

"A Different Man"

"Emilia Pérez"

"Nosferatu"

"The Substance"

"Wicked"

Production design

"The Brutalist"

"Conclave"

"Dune: Part Two"

"Nosferatu"

"Wicked"

Film editing

"Anora"

"The Brutalist"

"Conclave"

"Emilia Pérez"

"Wicked"

Visual effects