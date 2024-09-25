50 Cent producing Netflix doc on Diddy's sex trafficking charges

Originally appeared on E! Online

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson is going to be asking 21 questions about Sean "Diddy" Combs' legal case.

The "In Da Club" rapper has teamed up with Netflix to produce a docuseries about the Bad Boy Records founder's sex trafficking and racketeering charges, as well as allegations of sexual assault and sexual misconduct.

And those aren't the only details from the upcoming documentary, which was commissioned earlier this year but has yet to be given an official release date. Alongside 50 Cent, the show will be executive produced and directed by Alexandria Stapleton.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Plus, viewers can expect a deep dive into every aspect of the ongoing federal case surrounding Combs, who was taken into custody on Sept. 16 on charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution, according to an unsealed indictment obtained by NBC News. The charges arrived after Combs faced allegations of sexual misconduct in lawsuits filed by multiple accusers starting last November, all of which the 54-year-old has since denied.

“This is a story with significant human impact," Stapleton and 50 Cent said in a joint Sept. 25 statement. "It is a complex narrative spanning decades, not just the headlines or clips seen so far. We remain steadfast in our commitment to give a voice to the voiceless and to present authentic and nuanced perspectives."

And while the producers noted that Combs' allegations are "disturbing," they also feel strongly that it does not reflect the message of hip-hop as a whole. As the statement explained, "We aim to ensure that individual actions do not overshadow the culture’s broader contributions.”

E! News reached out to Combs' rep for comment on the docuseries but has not heard back. E! also reached out to Netflix for comment.

“This is a story with significant human impact," Stapleton and 50 Cent said in a joint Sept. 25 statement. "It is a complex narrative spanning decades, not just the headlines or clips seen so far. We remain steadfast in our commitment to give a voice to the voiceless and to present authentic and nuanced perspectives."

Sean "Diddy" Combs' former protégé is breaking his silence on the hip-hop mogul's bombshell sex trafficking case.

And while the producers noted that Combs' allegations are "disturbing," they also feel strongly that it does not reflect the message of hip-hop as a whole. As the statement explained, "We aim to ensure that individual actions do not overshadow the culture’s broader contributions.”

E! News reached out to Combs' rep for comment on the docuseries but has not heard back. E! also reached out to Netflix for comment.

Following the announcement, 50 Cent expressed his excitement to take on a project about the "I'll Be Missing You" rapper, who pleaded not guilty on all charges after his arrest, was denied bail by a judge and was placed on suicide watch inside Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center.

"Only 250 million people watching Netflix," the "Candy Shop" rapper wrote on Instagram Sept. 25 alongside a screenshot of an article confirming the docuseries. "This is a pretty good deal who’s idea was this LOL."

Sean "Diddy" Combs has been arrested on racketeering, conspiracy, transportation to engage in prostitution and sex trafficking charges.