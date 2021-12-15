Jason Hitch of '90 Day Fiancé' Dead at 45 Due to COVID-19 Complications

"90 Day Fiancé" star Jason Hitch has passed away at the age of 45.

The reality TV personality, who appeared on the second season of the TLC series in 2014, died on Tuesday night, Dec. 14, Jason's sister Shannon confirmed to TMZ. According to Shannon, her brother passed away after suffering from complications related to coronavirus and other possible factors.

In addition, Shannon explained that her brother was placed in the ICU of a Florida hospital. She said she and her loved ones were able to say their goodbyes to Jason and be with him during his final moments.

Following the news of Jason's death, TLC issued a statement to E! News on Wednesday, Dec. 15, sharing, "We are saddened to hear about the passing of Jason Hitch and send our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this time."

Fans of the dating reality TV show were first introduced to Jason in 2014 when he was dating Cássia Tavares, a Brazilian woman who had moved to the United States to be with him.

While the two would eventually tie the knot and even start their own mail-order snack business together, called Gifting Fun, they separated in 2017.

A year later, they filed for divorce.

"I tried everything last year to save whatever we thought we had," Jason told Starcasm in January 2018. "Around her birthday I took her to Melbourne, Florida for an Army Couples retreat...but nothing worked."

According to Jason, he felt like he was the only one working towards saving their marriage. "She flipped a switch and that was it," he added. "There was nothing I could do."

Before putting his romance on display and showcasing his life in Florida on TLC, Jason was a first lieutenant in the Army reserves. His sister told TMZ that he was a "true and honest shooter, a great officer and leader to his men."

