Hi-C Is Making a Comeback to McDonald's Menu

Back by popular demand, Hi-C Orange Lavaburst, aka Hi-C Orange, is coming back to McDonald's.

The non-carbonated drink will return to the menu alongside the carbonated Fanta Orange soda in select locations this month and will be in participating restaurants across the country by June.

McDonald's

Until then, customers can input their zip code into their Hi-C Orange tracker – which will be updated weekly starting Monday – to find the closest McDonald’s already offering the fruity, orange-flavor drink.

Y’ALL WE DID IT. Hi-C Orange is coming back 💥 pic.twitter.com/wIaUa6vzPZ — McDonald's (@McDonalds) February 10, 2021

Hi-C Orange first debuted on McDonald's menu back to 1955.

McDonald's removed the iconic beverage from its menus in 2017, which resulted in backlash from some of its hardcore customers.