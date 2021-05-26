Off-Broadway

A New Musical ‘Winnie the Pooh' Books a New York Stage

“Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation” opens Oct. 21 at Time Square’s Theater Row

By John Carucci

Winnie The Pooh
Getty Images

Disney’s iconic “Winnie the Pooh” will travel from the forest to find a home off-Broadway this fall.

“Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation” will bring together Pooh, Christopher Robin, Eeyore, Tigger, and the gang in a new production developed by Jonathan Rockefeller.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The show will feature songs by the Grammy-winning Sherman Brothers with additional music from A.A. Milne, and will be told using life-size puppetry. Richard and Robert Sherman have written music for Disney classics “Mary Poppins,” The Jungle Book” and “The Aristocats.”

Entertainment News

Aaron Rodgers 6 mins ago

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Are “Soul Mates” While Exploring Hawaii

1 hour ago

Ariana Grande Shares Photos From Secret Wedding to Dalton Gomez

“Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation” opens Oct. 21 at Time Square’s Theater Row. Tickets go on sale on June 1.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Off-BroadwayNew York CityWinnie the Pooh
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us