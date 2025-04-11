Academy Awards to add stunt design category, starting with films released in 2027

The Academy Awards will feature a new category, beginning with the 100th ceremony in 2028.

The board of governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced April 10 the creation of a new category, called achievement in stunt design.

“Since the early days of cinema, stunt design has been an integral part of filmmaking,” Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang said in a statement. “We are proud to honor the innovative work of these technical and creative artists, and we congratulate them for their commitment and dedication in reaching this momentous occasion.”

The first award will be handed out at the 100th Academy Awards in 2028, honoring films released in 2027. Rules covering eligibility and voting will be announced in 2027, while specific guidelines about the award’s presentation will be set by the academy’s board of governors and leadership at a later time.

Stunts have always been part of the magic of movies. Now, they’re part of the Oscars.



The Stuntmen’s Association of Motion Pictures applauded the award’s addition.

“I can’t express enough how thrilled and proud we are to see the Academy recognize the art and craft of stunt action design with its own Oscar category,” the group’s president, Jeff Wolfe, told Variety.

“This is a historic moment for our community. For decades, stunt performers, coordinators, and action designers have played a crucial role in shaping the cinematic experience, often putting their bodies on the line to bring unforgettable moments to the screen. This recognition validates the passion, innovation, creativity and hard work that go into every fall, fight, and fireball. It’s not just a win for our industry — it’s a win for storytelling.”

David Leitch, who directed "The Fall Guy" and "Deadpool 2," began his career in stunts. He was also delighted at the new award.

"This has been a journey for so many of us!" he wrote on Instagram on April 10.

"We built on the work of all the stunt designers who fought so hard for this in the past over the past decades," he continued. "We are very grateful. Thank You @theacademy."

A new Oscar category hasn’t been established since achievement in casting was announced in 2024. That award will be handed out for the first time at the ceremony in 2026.

