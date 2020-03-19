Actor Daniel Dae Kim Announces He Has Coronavirus

Actor Daniel Dae Kim, who is a producer on "The Good Doctor" and appeared in several episodes last year, says he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Kim said in an Instagram video from his house in Hawaii that while flying home from a shoot in New York — where he was playing a doctor helping with a flu pandemic — he noticed an itch in his throat, followed by a tightness in his chest and body aches that prompted him to get tested.

Kim, who starred in "Lost" and "Hawaii Five-O," says he was not hospitalized, and began feeling better within a few days.

“I'm not 100 percent, but I'm close,” he said.