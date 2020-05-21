Actor Hagen Mills Dead at 29 in Attempted Murder-Suicide

Police are investigating an attempted murder-suicide involving a Hollywood actor.

Mayfield Police Department in Kentucky confirm to E! News that authorities responded to a 911 call Tuesday evening shortly after 5:45 p.m. local time.

When officers arrived to a residence, they met Erica Price who had gunshot wounds to her arm and chest.

According to police, the 34-year-old was able to tell officers that the gunman was Hagen Mills. She also told authorities he was still inside and had turned the gun on himself.

Price was transported to a local hospital for treatment and is currently listed in stable condition. Mills was pronounced dead at the scene.

Through an investigation, police learned that Price's mom and young daughter --who she shared with Mills -- had been held in the residence by Mills. When Price entered the residence, Mills shot her before he turned the gun on himself, police said.

Price's mom and daughter were not injured during the incident. E! News has reached out to Mills's team for comment.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Graves County Medical Examiner confirmed to E! News that an autopsy has been completed on Mills and the cause of death is an apparent suicide by self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Fans may recognize Mills for his small TV roles, including performances in "Baskets" and "Swedish Dicks."

Most recently, he was set to appear in an Indie film called "Star Light." According to IMDB, the movie tells the story of a teen's life turned upside down when he helps a world-famous pop star on the run to escape her violent pursuers.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

