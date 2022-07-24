Jason Momoa Involved in Head-On Accident With Motorcycle in LA

Actor Jason Momoa was involved in a head-on crash with a motorcycle today in Los Angeles County, California.



The crash happened on Old Topanga Road in Topanga around 10:55 a.m. Pacific Time, the California Highway Patrol said.

According to the CHP, 21-year-old Vitaliy Avagimyan of Tarzana was riding his Honda motorcycle west on the road when his bike suddenly crossed the double-yellow line and ran directly into Momoa's 1970 Oldsmobile.

Avagimyan was ejected from his bike. He was later transported to Northridge Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, the CHP said. The 42-year-old actor was not injured in the collision and remained at the scene of the crash.

The collision remains under investigation.

Momoa has had roles in such movies as "Conan the Barbarian," "Justice League," "Aquaman" and "Dune."