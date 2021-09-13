Actor Tanya Fear, Reported Missing in Los Angeles, Has Been Found: Police

British actor and comedian Tanya Fear, who had been reported missing in Southern California last week, was located on Monday and there's no criminal probe into her disappearance, police said.

Fear, who appeared in "Doctor Who" and other television shows and films, had last been seen on Thursday before her family reported the actor missing to Los Angeles police, her manager said.

The LAPD's Missing Persons Unit confirmed that Fear had been located on Monday and her family had been notified.

