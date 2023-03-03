Actor Tom Sizemore, of ‘Saving Private Ryan,' Dies at 61

Actor Tom Sizemore, who suffered a brain aneurysm last month, has died. He was 61.

His death was confirmed by his manager, Charles Lago.

Sizemore collapsed early Feb. 18 at his home in Los Angeles and had been hospitalized since. He died Friday at St Joseph’s Hospital Burbank, with his brother Paul and twin 17-year-old sons, Jayden and Jagger, at his side.

Sizemore acted in films like “Saving Private Ryan,” “Heat” and “Black Hawk Down.” While he received accolades for his acting, his career foundered amid a litany of drug abuse arrests and run-ins with law enforcement, including domestic violence and abuse allegations. In 2003, he was convicted of domestic violence charges against his ex-girlfriend, former Hollywood madam Heidi Fleiss.

In 2017, a woman accused Sizemore of abusing her as an 11-year-old during production on the film “Born Killers." No charges were filed.

This is a developing story