Adam Levine reveals why he really returned to ‘The Voice'

Adam Levine is happy to bring back these memories.

With the Maroon 5 frontman making his return as a coach for season 27 of "The Voice" after exiting in 2019, he reflected on why he was ready to sit back in his cherry red throne.

“I just felt like it was time,” Levine told E! News correspondent Will Marfuggi in an exclusive interview. “I had some time to reflect and do my thing and be with my family.”

As he put it, “I was ready to do it, then the stars aligned and here I am.”

Despite making his decision to leave the show after 16 seasons in 2019, the 45-year-old — who shares kids Dusty Rose, 8, Gio Grace, 6, and 2-year-old son with wife Behati Prinsloo — doesn't regret the move.

“It's funny, I actually didn't miss it while I was gone,” he admitted. “But I became more nostalgic about it once I came back.”

As for how the “Sugar” singer feels being alongside coaches John Legend, Michael Bublé and Kelsea Ballerini?

“I feel like no time has passed, but then it also feels so different in an amazing way,” he reflected. “I'm just super happy and pumped. I love these guys so much.”

But despite Levine’s sudden departure from the singing competition six years ago, he did make a brief cameo during the season 23 finale in 2023 to perform Maroon 5’s song “Middle Ground.”

Adam Levine talks about his residency in Las Vegas and his kids being obsessed with all of his music and hints at working on new music with Maroon 5.

When the musician — who also worked with Blake Shelton, Christina Aguilera, Shakira, Gwen Stefani and more over the years — first said goodbye, he shared insight into his experience filming for nearly a decade.

“It went on to be a life-shaping experience that will be close to my heart forever,” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “I am truly honored to have been a part of something I'll always cherish for the rest of my life.”

“Thank you to every single coach I ever sat in those chairs with,” he continued. “That is shared experience that is singularly ours. We have that for life. Thank you to everyone who supported this long strange and amazing left turn into a place I never thought I'd go.”

"The Voice" season 27 premieres Monday, Feb. 3 on NBC.