Adam Levine Says His Family Is ‘All I Care About in This World' While Denying Affair

Adam Levine is putting his family first. After an Instagram model said she had an affair with the Maroon 5 frontman in a Sept. 19 TikTok, the musician broke his silence in a statement posted to social media.

"A lot is being said about me and want to clear the air," the Sept. 19 Instagram post read. "I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. In certain instances, it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family."

Levine, 43, who married Behati Prinsloo in 2014, shares two children with the Victoria's Secret model, Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 4. The cheating allegations comes just days after Prinsloo announced she was pregnant with the couple's third child.

"My wife and my family is all I care about in this world," Levine continued in his statement. "To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make."

"I will never make it again," he added. "I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together."

In the Sept. 19 video, Instagram model Sumner Stroh said she had an affair with the "Sugar" singer. "Essentially, I was having an affair with a man who's married to a Victoria's Secret model," she said. "At the time, I was young, I was naïve and quite frankly I feel exploited. I wasn't in the scene like I am now, so I was definitely easily manipulated."

Sumner also went on to allege that after she stopped talking to Levine -- following the end of their affair, which she told Page Six happened "last year" -- he "came back into my life" by shooting her an Instagram message in June. In his alleged message to Sumner, which she says came from his verified account, the Grammy winner wrote, "OK serious question. I'm having another baby and if it's [a] boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious."

In a separate TikTok, Sumner said she wanted to apologize to Prinsloo and the couple's children.

"In retrospect, I wish I would've questioned things more, I wish I wasn't so naïve but being naïve is not an excuse for what I did and the role I played in this," she explained in the Sept. 20 post. "Again, in no way was I trying to gain sympathy and I fully realize I'm not the victim in this. I'm not the one who's really getting hurt here, it's Behati and her children and for that I'm so, so sorry."