Adele ends Las Vegas residency with emotional message to son and fiancé

Adele was sending all her love on the final night of her Las Vegas residency.

While appearing onstage during her last "Weekends With Adele" show at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace Nov. 23, the Grammy winner gave special shoutouts to her son Angelo, 14, and fiancé Rich Paul.

"To my son, I chose to do a residency maybe because I f------ hate touring," a tearful Adele told the crowd, as seen in a fan's video posted on X. "But I chose to do a residency so I could keep his life normal. And I did do that."

The "Someone Like You" singer, who shares Angelo with ex-husband Simon Konecki, continued. "But I also wouldn't change it for the world, but I get to be with him on the weekends now because obviously he can't always come. So I love you to bits."

Adele then turned the attention to her fiancé. "To my partner Rich," the "Send My Love" singer said, "Thank you for always bigging me up and making me feel like I could do whatever I wanted to do. There's been times when I'm too tired or I'm too emotionally drained."

The singer, who began her Las Vegas residency in November 2022 after postponing it by several months, also said that she "got closure" when Céline Dion attended one of her "Weekends With Adele" shows in October.

"I cried for a whole week. A whole week, I cried for," Adele said. "It was just such a full circle moment for me, because the only reason ever I wanted to even be in here."

In August, Adele had said she planned on stepping away from the stage for a while after wrapping up her shows in Las Vegas.

"I've really enjoyed performing," the "Easy on Me" singer said onstage in Munich during the last show of a month-long residency in the German city held during a hiatus from her Las Vegas concert series. "It's been three years now, which is the longest I've done and probably the longest I'll ever do."

She continued, "But after that, I will not see you for an incredibly long time and I will hold you dear in my heart for that whole length of my break."

