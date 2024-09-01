Adele says fans won't see her for ‘an incredibly long time' after residency ends

Adele is preparing her fans for an upcoming “long” break from new music and performances.

For the past few years, the singer has been busy performing for adoring crowds at her residency shows in the U.S. and abroad. On Aug. 31, Adele wrapped up her residency in Munich, Germany, and delivered an emotional speech to the audience about taking a much needed break.

In a video from her last Munich show, posted by fans to social media, the 36-year-old thanked her fans for coming to see her sing.

“I’m not the most comfortable performer, I know that, but I am very f---ing good at it,” she said. “And I’ve really enjoyed performing for nearly three years now, which is the longest I’ve ever done and probably the longest I will ever do.”

Her Munich dates were supposed to mark her final performances of the year, but her Las Vegas residency shows were postponed earlier this year from March to November.

“I still have exactly five weeks of shows," Adele said on stage. "But after that, I will not see you for an incredibly long time. And I will hold you dear in my heart for that whole length of my break. And I will fantasize about these shows and any shows that I’ve done over the last three years.”

She reiterated that her residency performances hold a special place in her heart.

“It has been amazing. I just need a rest,” she explained as the crowd cheered. “I have spent the last seven years building a new life for myself, and I want to live it now.”

The Grammy winner then became emotional as she spoke about wanting to focus on her personal life. Adele has an 11-year-old son named Angelo. She has also been rumored to be engaged to longtime love Rich Paul.

One young Adele fan had an unforgettable experience over the weekend after the singer stopped during a “Weekends With Adele” show to meet and pose with her.

“I will miss you terribly,” she told the crowd.

TODAY.com has reached out to representatives for Adele for comment.

Adele previously spoke about taking some time away from music and the stage while speaking to the German outlet ZDF in July.

“I don’t have any plans for new music at all,” she revealed at the time, according to a translation by Variety. “I want a big break after this and I think I want to do other creative things, just for a little while.”

Adele hasn’t released new music since her fourth album “30,” which arrived in November 2021. Her residency began a year later in November 2022.

Although fans will have to wait to hear from her again, the vocalist said in January that she does plan to eventually produce another album.

“I just don’t think I’m going to write an album for quite some time,” she said on stage earlier this year, according to a clip shared on X. “But next time I do, I’ll come to wherever it is you live.”

This article first appeared on TODAY.com. Read more from TODAY here: