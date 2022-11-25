Kanye West

Adidas Launches Investigation Into Misconduct Allegations Against Kanye West

The German athletic brand was one of several companies to cut ties with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, last month over his anti-Semitic comments.

By Chantal Da Silva | NBC News

Photo by Edward Berthelot/GC Images via Getty Images

Adidas has launched an investigation into allegations of inappropriate behavior against Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, the German athletic brand announced Thursday.

Adidas, which was one of several companies to cut ties with Ye after the artist made a string of anti-Semitic comments, said it launched the probe after reviewing an anonymous letter making allegations against him.

"It is currently not clear whether the accusations made in an anonymous letter are true," Adidas said in a statement. "However, we take these allegations very seriously and have taken the decision to launch an independent investigation of the matter immediately to address the allegations.”

The magazine reported that a number of former workers had sent an anonymous letter to Adidas alleging that senior leaders at the company had turned a "blind eye" to Ye's behavior. NBC News has not seen or independently verified the letter.

NBC News was not immediately able to reach representatives for Ye.

