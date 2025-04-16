‘White Lotus' star Aimee Lou Wood shares gift Sarah Sherman sent her after ‘SNL' drama

Originally appeared on E! Online.

Aimee Lou Wood received more than just a white lotus — she got some roses, too.

Days after "Saturday Night Live" spoofed "The White Lotus" star with a caricature she found to be “mean and unfunny,” the 31-year-old shared the sweet-smelling gift she received from comedian Sarah Sherman, who portrayed her character, Chelsea, in the sketch.

In a picture shared to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Wood showcased a bouquet of orange roses and pink carnations and tagged Sherman in her caption, writing, “Thank you for the beautiful flowers.”

E! News has reached out to reps for "Saturday Night Live" regarding the parody and has not heard back.

In the April 12 "Saturday Night Live" sketch — which was titled “The White POTUS” and mocked President Donald Trump and his administration — Sherman appeared to wear prosthetic teeth and made fun of Wood’s appearance by questioning the benefits of fluoride.

Shortly after, Wood called the skit out on Instagram, saying there must be “a cleverer, more nuanced, less cheap way” to “take the piss out” of someone.

And while the "Sex Education" alum was quick to stand up for herself, she wasn’t the only one. In fact, actress Jameela Jamil immediately jumped in to call out what she viewed as a double standard placed on women.

"It's the least interesting or memorable thing about this brilliant actor," the "Good Place" star wrote on Instagram April 13 of Wood’s notable smile before drawing similarities to another British actress. "Our next Olivia Coleman [sic]. Hilarious, deep, vulnerable, and relentlessly lovable."

Jamil continued, "We make fun of the assimilation of women and then mercilessly obsess over anyone with any slightly alternative features from whatever bulls--- AI standard we have allowed, as women, to take hold of this world."

Prior to the controversial bit, Wood got candid about how the recent compliments she was receiving regarding her smile were in stark contrast to the ridicule she had experienced while growing up in Manchester, U.K.

“I can’t believe the impact my teeth are having,” she joked last month during an appearance on "The Jonathan Ross Show." “Because the Americans can’t believe — but they’re all being lovely.”

Wood added, “They dissect my teeth and say what’s wrong with it. But at the end go, ‘But we don’t think she should change a thing.’ Oh, my god, it feels so lovely. A real full-circle moment after being bullied for my teeth forever.”

