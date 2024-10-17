“Love Is Blind” viewers had more questions than answers when it came to Alex Byrd and Tim Godbee’s relationship. What were they fighting about off-camera in Mexico? Did they really break up over a nap?

TODAY.com caught up with Alex herself to get some clarity about the "Love Is Blind" Season 7 couple.

When it comes to her breakup, Alex says she and Tim ultimately weren’t a match on many fronts — including their cuddling styles, which came up more than once on the show.

Tim, speaking with his parents, said Alex wanted more affection than he did. Alex, speaking to TODAY.com, agrees.

“As you saw, he said he also wasn’t super affectionate, but I am. With a relationship comes compromise. That was just something that needed to be learned,” Alex says.

Even though her romance didn’t make it to the altar, Alex doesn’t regret her decision to appear on the Netflix dating series.

“I had a really great experience. I probably would have asked different questions in the pods, but I had the best time,” she says, adding that she was her “authentic” self throughout the experiment.

She and Tim were “just two different people who come from two different worlds,” she says.

“I think that we both didn’t understand what tools we would need to date each other fully. That’s just where certain things went wrong.”

Below, she breaks down what really happened between them.

The breakup

During your breakup scene, Tim criticized you for taking a nap while his parents were visiting. Do you want to share your side of the story?

We literally just filmed with his parents all day. Unfortunately, I had a really busy schedule and I had somewhere I had to be that evening. I just wanted to take a nap before I left. It was just an hour nap. That’s all it was.

During your breakup, Tim said he never wanted to talk to you again. Have you spoken to him since?

No, I never reached out to him because if you say you never want to speak to me again, I’m going to give you what you want. He has not reached out to me and he’s not blocked.

Were you tempted to rekindle the relationship at any point after the breakup?

Any time that I had an inkling to do it, I just remembered that night (of the breakup) and I just never did.

In the breakup scene, Tim had already made up his mind that he was ready to move on, but you didn’t seem interested in fighting for your relationship. Why was that?

I feel like I had made it very clear how I felt. I’m just never one to chase anyone. If that’s your wish, by all means — let’s end it.

When do you think Tim had officially made up his mind that he was ready to call it quits?

Well, he actually told me that day (of the breakup) that he made up his mind the night before, which also threw me off because he literally made plans with me earlier that day for the rest of the week. The night of the breakup, we were going to go out because it was Halloween, so we had plans.

I didn’t know really what to believe.

You and Tim broke up two days after he got your father’s blessing to marry you. What changed in your relationship between that family meeting and the breakup?

Honestly, I don’t know. I wish to this day I could give you an answer. The time that he met with my family, that was the most anxiety-driven time for me. I knew for a fact that I could not say yes until my father gave him his blessing. As soon as we got that, I was very thankful.

For me to walk into a breakup … it kind of threw me off because I thought we were going to just talk about what our plans were for this week, what we had going on. It threw me off. I didn’t know what happened.

How did your dad respond to the breakup?

He was truly devastated. To this day, he does not like Tim. He didn’t like that (Tim) went through that entire process. He looked at the letter (that Tim wrote to him), because my dad still has the letter. He looks at it like it was just all a lie. He reread it and was like, “Was any of this true?”

The pods and beyond

Your fight in Mexico wasn’t shown on camera, but Tim showed up to your room the next morning ready to call it quits. What were you and Tim fighting about?

He wanted me to express more on why I was upset. I made it clear that I wasn’t upset with him. I was just thinking about home and family, and I guess at the time he just didn’t like that answer. It just kind of intensified after that because if you’re saying one thing and the other person doesn’t believe you, we’re not really going anywhere. It’s going to build up.

What was the dynamic like between you and Tim when you moved in together?

Our dynamic was really good. We both worked remotely. Sometimes Tim would go back to his home because he had different monitors.

It was really an easy dynamic. And every time we would come home or he would come home, he would either want to go out to eat, which was fine, or we would go out with the other couples and then that would be our routine every day and it was great. We were always on the same page when it came to living with each other in our space and whatnot.

As you look back on this dating experiment, was there a point where you believed your relationship with Tim would work?

I literally thought we were going to go all the way. There wasn’t really a doubt in my mind. In my previous relationship, couples are going to argue, they’re not going to see eye to eye on everything. So I didn’t really think our issues would ever be too big to not go the whole way.

