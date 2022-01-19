Alex Trebek

Alex Trebek Named Laura Coates as His Potential ‘Jeopardy!' Replacement. She Says She Was Told No.

“I certainly raised my hand and knocked on doors and found them closed,” the CNN legal analyst told Tamron Hall on her talk show

By Wilson Wong | NBC News

CNN legal analyst Laura Coates
Bill McCay / Getty Images for SiriusXM file

CNN legal analyst Laura Coates said she was told "no" when she asked to host "Jeopardy!" — despite the late host Alex Trebek naming her as one of his desired potential successors prior to his 2020 death.

In Monday's episode of “Tamron Hall,” Coates said she reached out to "Jeopardy!" while the popular game show was still cycling through different guest hosts as producers continued to search for a permanent replacement after Trebek's passing.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

“I asked for the opportunity when it came time, when they were looking for people to possibly fill in. I certainly raised my hand and knocked on doors and found them closed," Coates said. "I asked for the opportunity, I was told ‘no.’”

Make It Jan 10

Amy Schneider Is the First Woman to Win $1 Million on ‘Jeopardy!'

Jeopardy! Dec 22, 2021

Steve Martin Invited to ‘Jeopardy!' After Reacting to Look-Alike Contestant

A spokesperson for Sony Pictures Television, which produces "Jeopardy!", did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Alex TrebekCNNJeopardy!Tamron Hallhost
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us