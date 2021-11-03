Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz Show Off Swanky ‘Razor' House in Architectural Digest Interview

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz became some of San Diego's most famous neighbors by purchasing the famed 11,000-square-foot beachfront La Jolla Razor House for a reported $20.8 million in 2019.

And the superstar couple is finally giving us a peek inside. The Grammy-award winning singer and her music producer husband, whose real name is Kaseem Dean, showed off their luxurious pad in an interview with Architectural Digest.

"Come into the za, za, za," Dean says as he invites a camera crew into his home. Watch the 10-minute interview with Architectural Digest below or here.

The views from the Razor House can't be topped (we can only imagine). Designed by architect Wallace E. Cunningham, the home sits atop the cliffs of La Jolla with floor-to-ceiling windows that offer sweeping panoramas of the Pacific Ocean.

Dean calls the home one of Cunningham's "best works."

If you're ever looked up from Blacks Beach or hiked the Ho Chi Minh Trail nearby, you've seen the delicate glass house. Its name comes from its razor-thin design and was reportedly the inspiration for Tony Stark's cliffside abode in the "Iron Man" franchise.

"Kids who love Iron Man, they're like 'That's the Iron Man house! "Listen, not only kids... grown-ups," Keys joked.

The home was put on the market for $30 million in 2018. Take a peek below at the house before it was transformed by Keys and Dean.

La Jolla's Razor House Listed for $30 Million in 2018