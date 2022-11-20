And the winner is...

The 2022 American Music Awards will kicked things off with a bang live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 20. Hours before the ceremony, officials announced several winners in advance, which includes Taylor Swift and Bad Bunny.

The latter artist scored the larger number of nominations this year—eight in total, including Artist of the Year.

But the "Moscow Mule" musician wasn't the only one to land multiple nods, with Taylor, Beyoncé and Drake all close behind him, each earning six nominations for this this year's ceremony. Another trio who also saw themselves tied right behind them? Adele, Harry Styles and The Weeknd, who all nabbed five nods each.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Though the AMAs had quite a few heavy hitters up for countless nominations, this year a slew of newcomers were also recognized for their work in music, with over 40 artists, including Latto, Jack Harlow and BLACKPINK receiving their first nomination in 2022.

It's also worth noting that four new award categories were added this year: Favorite K-Pop Artist, Favorite Afrobeats Artist, Favorite Rock Song and Favorite Rock Album.

So, did your favorite artist snag a trophy? Keep reading to find out.

Artist of the Year

Adele

Bad Bunny

Beyoncé

Drake

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

New Artist of the Year

WINNER: Dove Cameron

GAYLE

Latto

Måneskin

Steve Lacy

Collaboration of the Year

WINNER: Elton John and Dua Lipa, "Cold Heart - PNAU Remix"

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto Cast, "We Don't

Talk About Bruno"

Future ft. Drake and Tems, "WAIT FOR U"

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, "INDUSTRY BABY"

The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber, "STAY"

Favorite Touring Artist

WINNER: Coldplay

Bad Bunny

Ed Sheeran

Elton John

The Rolling Stones

Favorite Music Video

Adele, "Easy On Me"

Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, "Me Porto Bonito"

Harry Styles, "As It Was"

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, "INDUSTRY BABY"

WINNER: Taylor Swift, "All Too Well (Taylor's Version)"

Favorite Male Pop Artist

WINNER: Harry Styles

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

The Weeknd

Favorite Female Pop Artist

WINNER: Taylor Swift

Adele

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Lizzo

Favorite Pop Duo or Group

WINNER: BTS

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

Måneksin

OneRepublic

Maneskin has two famous fans! The Italian rock band reacted to Angelina Jolie and her daughter, Shiloh, attending their concert together with Access Hollywood's Scott Evans while on the AMAs red carpet. "Every gig happens something new and it's great," they agreed. They also opened up about how it felt to be at the award show.

Favorite Pop Album

Adele, 30

Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti

Beyoncé, Renaissance

Harry Styles, Harry's House

WINNER: Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor's Version)

The Weeknd, Dawn FM

Favorite Pop Song

Adele, "Easy On Me"

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto Cast, "We Don't Talk About Bruno"

WINNER: Harry Styles, "As It Was"

Lizzo, "About Damn Time"

The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber, "STAY"

Favorite Male Country Artist

WINNER: Morgan Wallen

Chris Stapleton

Cody Johnson

Luke Combs

Walker Hayes

Favorite Female Country Artist

WINNER: Taylor Swift

Carrie Underwood

Lainey Wilson

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

Favorite Country Duo or Group

WINNER: Dan + Shay

Lady A

Old Dominion

Parmalee

Zac Brown Band

Favorite Country Album

WINNER: Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor's Version)

Carrie Underwood, Denim & Rhinestones

Luke Combs, Growin' Up

Cody Johnson, Human: The Double Album

Walker Hayes, Country Stuff: The Album

Favorite Country Song

WINNER: Morgan Wallen, "Wasted on You"

Chris Stapleton, "You Should Probably Leave"

Cody Johnson, "'Til You Can't"

Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter, "Thinking ‘Bout You"

Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan, "Buy Dirt"

Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar

Drake

Future

Lil Baby

Lil Durk

Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist

WINNER: Nicki Minaj

Cardi B

GloRilla

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Sheryl Lee Ralph is at the 2022 American Music Awards and "it’s about damn time!" The "Abbott Elementary" star chatted with Access Hollywood's Scott Evans on the red carpet of the award show and she shared that her mood for the evening is Lizzo's "About Damn Time," and she revealed she's releasing a Christmas album this year but would love to collaborate on a song with Lizzo soon.

Favorite Hip-Hop Album

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

Future, I NEVER LIKED YOU

Gunna, DS4EVER

Lil Durk, 7220

Polo G, Hall of Fame 2.0

Favorite Hip-Hop Song

WINNER: Future ft. Drake and Tems, "WAIT FOR U"

Jack Harlow, "First Class"

Kodak Black, "Super Gremlin"

Latto, "Big Energy"

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, "INDUSTRY BABY"

Favorite Male R&B Artist

Brent Faiyaz

WINNER: Chris Brown

GIVĒON

Lucky Daye

The Weeknd

Favorite Female R&B Artist

WINNER: Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Muni Long

Summer Walker

SZA

Favorite R&B Album

WINNER: Beyoncé, Renaissance

Drake, Honestly, Nevermind

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak), An Evening with Silk Sonic

Summer Walker, Still Over It

The Weeknd, Dawn FM

Favorite R&B Song

Beyoncé, "BREAK MY SOUL"

Muni Long, "Hrs And Hrs"

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak), "Smokin Out The Window"

SZA, "I Hate U"

Wizkid ft. Tems, "Essence"

Favorite Male Latin Artist

WINNER: Bad Bunny

Farruko

J Balvin

Jhayco

Rauw Alejandro

Favorite Female Latin Artist

WINNER: Anitta

Becky G

Kali Uchis

KAROL G

ROSALÍA

Favorite Latin Duo or Group

WINNER: Yahritza Y Su Esencia

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

Grupo Firme

Favorite Latin Album

WINNER: Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti

Farruko, La 167

J Balvin, JOSE

Rauw Alejandro, Vice Versa

ROSALÍA, MOTOMAMI

Favorite Latin Song

WINNER: Sebastián Yatra, "Dos Oruguitas"

Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, "Me Porto Bonito"

Becky G x KAROL G, "MAMIII"

KAROL G, "PROVENZA"

Rauw Alejandro, "Todo de Ti"

Favorite Rock Artist

Imagine Dragons

Machine Gun Kelly

Måneskin

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Lumineers

Favorite Rock Song

Foo Fighters, "Love Dies Young"

Imagine Dragons x JID, "Enemy"

Kate Bush, "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)"

WINNER: Måneskin, "Beggin'"

Red Hot Chili Peppers, "Black Summer"

Kim Petras is channeling another iconic star at the AMAs! The German singer told Access Hollywood's Scott Evans that Britney Spears' 2001 AMAs denim dress was the inspiration behind her red carpet style. "Denim galore. I love Britney I feel like Britney raised me, so I'm always kind of paying tribute to Britney," she said. She also reacted to the support she has received for her music and shared her dream collaboration.

Favorite Rock Album

WINNER: Ghost, Impera

Coldplay, Music of the Spheres

Imagine Dragons, Mercury – Act 1

Machine Gun Kelly, mainstream sellout

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Unlimited Love

Favorite Inspirational Artist

WINNER: for KING & COUNTRY

Anne Wilson

Katy Nichole

Matthew West

Phil Wickham

Favorite Gospel Artist

WINNER: Tamela Mann

CeCe Winans

DOE

E. Dewey Smith

Maverick City Music

Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist

WINNER: Marshmello

Diplo

Swedish House Mafia

The Chainsmokers

Tiësto

Favorite Soundtrack

WINNER: ELVIS

Encanto

Sing 2

Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4

Top Gun: Maverick

Favorite Afrobeats Artist

Burna Boy

CKay

Fireboy DML

Tems

WINNER: Wizkid

Favorite K-Pop Artist

BLACKPINK

WINNER: BTS

SEVENTEEN

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

TWICE

Tomorrow X Together is in the house at the 2022 American Music Awards, and they brought the style! Access Hollywood's Scott Evans chatted with the K-pop band about this being their first time at the award show. TXT also shared which members each of them would swap styles with. The boy band is nominated for one award: Best K-pop Artist.