American Music Awards

American Music Awards 2022: See the Complete List of Winners

One of music's biggest nights is here, which means some of your favorite artists just may have scored some big wins. Keep reading to see all the winners from the 2022 American Music Awards.

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

And the winner is...

The 2022 American Music Awards will kicked things off with a bang live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 20. Hours before the ceremony, officials announced several winners in advance, which includes Taylor Swift and Bad Bunny.

The latter artist scored the larger number of nominations this year—eight in total, including Artist of the Year.

But the "Moscow Mule" musician wasn't the only one to land multiple nods, with Taylor, Beyoncé and Drake all close behind him, each earning six nominations for this this year's ceremony. Another trio who also saw themselves tied right behind them? AdeleHarry Styles and The Weeknd, who all nabbed five nods each.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Though the AMAs had quite a few heavy hitters up for countless nominations, this year a slew of newcomers were also recognized for their work in music, with over 40 artists, including Latto, Jack Harlow and BLACKPINK receiving their first nomination in 2022.

It's also worth noting that four new award categories were added this year: Favorite K-Pop Artist, Favorite Afrobeats Artist, Favorite Rock Song and Favorite Rock Album.

So, did your favorite artist snag a trophy? Keep reading to find out.

Entertainment News

Kanye West 3 hours ago

Kanye West Returns to Twitter After Suspension

disney 4 hours ago

Bob Iger Returns as CEO of Disney for 2 Years

Artist of the Year

Adele
Bad Bunny
Beyoncé
Drake
Harry Styles
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd

New Artist of the Year

WINNER: Dove Cameron
GAYLE
Latto
Måneskin
Steve Lacy

Collaboration of the Year

WINNER: Elton John and Dua Lipa, "Cold Heart - PNAU Remix"
Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto Cast, "We Don't
Talk About Bruno"
Future ft. Drake and Tems, "WAIT FOR U"
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, "INDUSTRY BABY"
The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber, "STAY"

Favorite Touring Artist

WINNER: Coldplay
Bad Bunny
Ed Sheeran
Elton John
The Rolling Stones 

Favorite Music Video

Adele, "Easy On Me"
Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, "Me Porto Bonito"
Harry Styles, "As It Was"
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, "INDUSTRY BABY"
WINNER: Taylor Swift, "All Too Well (Taylor's Version)"

Favorite Male Pop Artist

WINNER: Harry Styles
Bad Bunny
Drake
Ed Sheeran
The Weeknd

Favorite Female Pop Artist

WINNER: Taylor Swift
Adele
Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Lizzo

Favorite Pop Duo or Group

WINNER: BTS
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
Måneksin
OneRepublic

Maneskin has two famous fans! The Italian rock band reacted to Angelina Jolie and her daughter, Shiloh, attending their concert together with Access Hollywood's Scott Evans while on the AMAs red carpet. "Every gig happens something new and it's great," they agreed. They also opened up about how it felt to be at the award show.

Favorite Pop Album

Adele, 30
Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti
Beyoncé, Renaissance
Harry Styles, Harry's House
WINNER: Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor's Version)
The Weeknd, Dawn FM

Favorite Pop Song

Adele, "Easy On Me"
Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto Cast, "We Don't Talk About Bruno"
WINNER: Harry Styles, "As It Was"
Lizzo, "About Damn Time"
The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber, "STAY"

Favorite Male Country Artist

WINNER: Morgan Wallen
Chris Stapleton
Cody Johnson
Luke Combs
Walker Hayes

Favorite Female Country Artist

WINNER: Taylor Swift
Carrie Underwood
Lainey Wilson
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert

Favorite Country Duo or Group

WINNER: Dan + Shay
Lady A
Old Dominion
Parmalee
Zac Brown Band

Favorite Country Album

WINNER: Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor's Version)
Carrie Underwood, Denim & Rhinestones
Luke Combs, Growin' Up
Cody Johnson, Human: The Double Album
Walker Hayes, Country Stuff: The Album

Favorite Country Song

WINNER: Morgan Wallen, "Wasted on You"
Chris Stapleton, "You Should Probably Leave"
Cody Johnson, "'Til You Can't"
Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter, "Thinking ‘Bout You"
Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan, "Buy Dirt"

Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar
Drake
Future
Lil Baby
Lil Durk

Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist

WINNER: Nicki Minaj
Cardi B
GloRilla
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion

Sheryl Lee Ralph is at the 2022 American Music Awards and "it’s about damn time!" The "Abbott Elementary" star chatted with Access Hollywood's Scott Evans on the red carpet of the award show and she shared that her mood for the evening is Lizzo's "About Damn Time," and she revealed she's releasing a Christmas album this year but would love to collaborate on a song with Lizzo soon.

Favorite Hip-Hop Album

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
Future, I NEVER LIKED YOU
Gunna, DS4EVER
Lil Durk, 7220
Polo G, Hall of Fame 2.0

Favorite Hip-Hop Song

WINNER: Future ft. Drake and Tems, "WAIT FOR U"
Jack Harlow, "First Class"
Kodak Black, "Super Gremlin"
Latto, "Big Energy"
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, "INDUSTRY BABY" 

Favorite Male R&B Artist

Brent Faiyaz
WINNER: Chris Brown
GIVĒON
Lucky Daye
The Weeknd

Favorite Female R&B Artist

WINNER: Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Muni Long
Summer Walker
SZA

Favorite R&B Album

WINNER: Beyoncé, Renaissance
Drake, Honestly, Nevermind
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak), An Evening with Silk Sonic
Summer Walker, Still Over It
The Weeknd, Dawn FM

Favorite R&B Song

Beyoncé, "BREAK MY SOUL"
Muni Long, "Hrs And Hrs"
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak), "Smokin Out The Window"
SZA, "I Hate U"
Wizkid ft. Tems, "Essence"

Favorite Male Latin Artist

WINNER: Bad Bunny
Farruko
J Balvin
Jhayco
Rauw Alejandro

Favorite Female Latin Artist

WINNER: Anitta
Becky G
Kali Uchis
KAROL G
ROSALÍA

Favorite Latin Duo or Group

WINNER: Yahritza Y Su Esencia
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
Grupo Firme

Favorite Latin Album

WINNER: Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti
Farruko, La 167
J Balvin, JOSE
Rauw Alejandro, Vice Versa
ROSALÍA, MOTOMAMI

Favorite Latin Song

WINNER: Sebastián Yatra, "Dos Oruguitas"
Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, "Me Porto Bonito"
Becky G x KAROL G, "MAMIII"
KAROL G, "PROVENZA"
Rauw Alejandro, "Todo de Ti"

Favorite Rock Artist

Imagine Dragons
Machine Gun Kelly
Måneskin
Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Lumineers

Favorite Rock Song

Foo Fighters, "Love Dies Young"
Imagine Dragons x JID, "Enemy"
Kate Bush, "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)"
WINNER: Måneskin, "Beggin'"
Red Hot Chili Peppers, "Black Summer"

Kim Petras is channeling another iconic star at the AMAs! The German singer told Access Hollywood's Scott Evans that Britney Spears' 2001 AMAs denim dress was the inspiration behind her red carpet style. "Denim galore. I love Britney I feel like Britney raised me, so I'm always kind of paying tribute to Britney," she said. She also reacted to the support she has received for her music and shared her dream collaboration.

Favorite Rock Album

WINNER: Ghost, Impera
Coldplay, Music of the Spheres
Imagine Dragons, Mercury – Act 1
Machine Gun Kelly, mainstream sellout
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Unlimited Love

Favorite Inspirational Artist

WINNER: for KING & COUNTRY
Anne Wilson
Katy Nichole
Matthew West
Phil Wickham

Favorite Gospel Artist

WINNER: Tamela Mann
CeCe Winans
DOE
E. Dewey Smith
Maverick City Music

Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist

WINNER: Marshmello
Diplo
Swedish House Mafia
The Chainsmokers
Tiësto

Favorite Soundtrack

WINNER: ELVIS
Encanto
Sing 2
Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4
Top Gun: Maverick

Favorite Afrobeats Artist

Burna Boy
CKay
Fireboy DML
Tems
WINNER: Wizkid

Favorite K-Pop Artist

BLACKPINK
WINNER: BTS
SEVENTEEN
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
TWICE

Tomorrow X Together is in the house at the 2022 American Music Awards, and they brought the style! Access Hollywood's Scott Evans chatted with the K-pop band about this being their first time at the award show. TXT also shared which members each of them would swap styles with. The boy band is nominated for one award: Best K-pop Artist.
Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

American Music AwardsTaylor SwiftAdeleDrakeHarry Styles
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us