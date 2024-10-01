‘American Pickers' star and host Frank Fritz dies at age 60

"American Pickers" star and host Frank Fritz has died at the age of 60, according to loved ones and his co-star on the popular TV show.

Fritz, an Iowa native, passed away Monday evening surrounded by friends and family, a post on a page for Fritz's friends read.

"This is a very tough announcement to make," the post began, adding that this is "a very rough time for us."

The post noted that Fritz's co-star on the show, Mike Wolfe, traveled from Nashville to be by his side.

"It’s with a broken heart that I share with all of you that Frank passed away last night," Wolfe wrote on Instagram. "I’ve know Frank for more then half my life and what you’ve seen on TV has always been what I have seen, a dreamer who was just as sensitive as he was funny. The same off camera as he was on, Frank had a way of reaching the hearts of so many by just being himself. Who would have ever dreamed we would share the cockpit of a white cargo van in front of millions of people interested in our adventures."

Wolf reminisced about the pair's adventures, traveling even before their show began "with no destination in mind and just the shared passion to discover something interesting and historic."

"We’ve been on countless trips and shared so many miles and I feel blessed that I was there by his side when he took one last journey home," Wolfe wrote. "I love you buddy and will miss you so much I know your in a better place."

Fritz appeared in more than 300 episodes of "American Pickers" between 2010 and 2021.

He suffered a debilitating stroke in 2022 and largely shifted away from public life as he worked toward recovery. In July, two years after he first suffered the stroke, an update posted by a longtime friend noted that "while having to work very hard at a new kind of life there have been many setbacks."

The History Channel said in a statement to NBC News on Tuesday that Fritz will be "deeply missed."

"Frank filmed 'American Pickers' for over a decade," the statement said. "We will always remember ‘the bearded charmer’ and his never-ending search for vintage motorcycles and bikes. Our thoughts are with Frank’s loved ones during this difficult time."