Amy Robach returns to Instagram nearly a year after her and T.J. Holmes' ‘GMA3' scandal

Amy Robach hit the ground running in her return to Instagram — literally.

The former "GMA3" anchor made her first post on the social media platform nearly a year after her behind-the-scenes romance with co-host T.J. Holmes made headlines, sparking an internal investigation that ultimately led the pair to leave their post at the "Good Morning America" spinoff. On Aug. 28, Robach — who deactivated her Instagram account amid the relationship scandal — posted a black-and-white photo depicting two pairs of feet clad in matching Nike running shoes.

She captioned the image alongside emojis of a man and woman jogging, "#nycmarathon2023."

The 50-year-old did not share the identities of the people wearing the sneakers, though her post seemingly gave a nod to her and Holmes' shared love of running.

In March, Robach and the 46-year-old ran the NYC Half Marathon together, before participating in another race hosted by New York Road Runners in May. During both runs, the duo rocked Nike sneakers.

The TV personalities also raced in the TCS New York City Marathon last November, weeks before they were photographed acting like more than just colleagues and running partners during a trip to upstate New York. At the time, Robach was legally married to "Melrose Place" actor Andrew Shue, while Holmes was still with his then-wife of 12 years, attorney Marilee Fiebig.

In the wake of the drama, Robach and Holmes were removed from "GMA3" pending an internal review, but continued to hang out offscreen. Holmes eventually filed for divorce from his wife, with whom he shares 10-year-old daughter Sabine, in late December.

By January, Robach and Holmes parted ways with "GMA3" and its network.

"After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News," a spokesperson for the organization told E! News in a statement. "We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."