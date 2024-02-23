Amy Schumer says ‘puffier' face criticism helped lead to a new life-changing diagnosis

Amy Schumer has shared that she has been diagnosed with Cushing syndrome, a condition where the "body has too much of the hormone cortisol for a long time," according to the Mayo Clinic.

Cushing syndrome has several side effects, including having a "rounded face," according to the Mayo Clinic.

Schumer revealed the diagnosis in Friday's edition of Jessica Yellin's "News Not Noise" newsletter, according to People, and said she recently discovered it while promoting season two of her Hulu show "Life & Beth."

"While I was doing press on camera for my Hulu show, I was also in MRI machines four hours at a time, having my veins shut down from the amount of blood drawn and thinking I may not be around to see my son grow up," Schumer said. "So finding out I have the kind of Cushing that will just work itself out and I'm healthy was the greatest news imaginable."

Schumer first revealed that she had been diagnosed with endometriosis, which the Mayo Clinic describes as an often painful condition in which tissue that is similar to the inner lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus, earlier this month after online critics started saying online that the comedian had a "puffier" face in her recent public appearances.

Endometriosis can cause weight gain, and some medications to treat it can also cause weight gain.

Yet, in an interesting twist, Schumer told Yellin that the "puffier" face criticism helped her realize something was wrong, and led to her diagnosis.

"It has been a crazy couple [of] weeks for me and my family," Schumer said for the newsletter. "Aside from fears about my health, I also had to be on camera having the internet chime in. But thank God for that. Because that's how I realized something was wrong."

"Life & Beth" stars Amy Schumer, Sas Goldberg, Yamaneika Saunders and Arielle Siegel dish with Kelly Clarkson on the second season of their Hulu series.

In Schumer's initial health reveal this month, she acknowledged that the critics were right about her face being "puffier" due to some "hormonal and medical things" going on, but that she was "okay."

"But I feel strong and beautiful and so proud of this tv show I created. Wrote. Starred in and directed. Maybe just maybe we can focus on that for a little," Schumer wrote in an Instagram post.

Schumer also acknowledged the difference men and women's health has been studied over the years, and that no woman owes an explanation for their physical appearance.

"Historically women’s bodies have barely been studied medically compared to men," Schumer wrote. "I also believe a woman doesn’t need any excuse for her physical appearance and owes no explanation. But I wanted to take the opportunity to advocate for self love and acceptance of the skin you’re in."