Amy's Back! America Ferrera Will Return for ‘Superstore' Series Finale

The star and executive producer planned to leave the series at the end of season five, but her final episode was delayed by the pandemic

By Lauren Piester

Amy Sosa may have moved on to the bigger and greener pastures of California, but she's not totally leaving her Cloud 9 friends behind.

NBC announced that America Ferrera will return to "Superstore" for its hour-long series finale on March 25, giving us hope that Amy and Jonah (Ben Feldman) might actually be able to end their love story on a good note -- or rekindle their love story past the end of the show.

Star and executive producer Ferrera planned to leave the series at the end of season five, but her final episode was delayed by the pandemic. She ended up appearing in the first two episodes of season six, and left the show as Amy moved to California for a huge promotion.

However, in order for Amy to move to California without her boyfriend Jonah, the pair had to break up. It felt out of the blue and it was strangely bitter, but perhaps her return means the couple can reconcile before the series ends.

The show's Twitter account shared the news of Ferrera's return, along with a pic of Amy suited up in the Cloud 9 vest.

Ferrera is certainly not the first departed star to return for her show's series finale, and "Superstore" isn't even the first high-profile NBC comedy to have provided fans with much-needed closure in its final episode. "That's what she said," anyone?

Superstore's series finale airs March 25 on NBC.

