Anna Faris Says She Never Talked About ‘Issues' With Chris Pratt During Their Marriage

Anna Faris knows that she can catch her fans by surprise.

Back in August 2017, the "Moms" star and Chris Pratt shocked the world of pop culture when they announced their split after eight years of marriage.

And while both parties have since moved on and become friendly exes as they co-parent their 8-year-old son Jack, Faris is sharing some lessons she has learned along the way.

"For me, I think after every breakup, at some point I realize that there were a lot of things I ignored that I really shouldn't have," she explained to guest Rachel Bilson on Monday's episode of the podcast "Anna Faris Is Unqualified." "In hindsight, it felt like my hand was forced. I don't think it was ever an independent decision."

Another obstacle Faris faced was not having a close group of girlfriends. If you ask the 44-year-old podcaster, it definitely had an impact on her life.

"I think it stunted me in a lot of ways," she said. "One of them being that I never talked about any issues. So to the people, even who I was closest to, I'm sure things were more transparent with my relationship with Ben [Indra]. But with Chris, I think that we both protected that imagery even within our close circles."

Faris was married to Indra from 2004 to 2008. She would later say "I do" to Pratt in 2009.

Later on in the show, the actress discussed a podcast caller who wanted to call off her engagement before the wedding. While she didn't name any names, Faris supported the idea and thought about what her life would be like if she did the same with a past relationship.

"I really feel like calling off an engagement is a smarter, stronger, braver move than what I did," she said. "Which was like, well, I guess everyone is expecting this, so let's just go through with it."

Today, Faris is happily engaged to Michael Barrett, who was the cinematographer from her 2018 film "Overboard." While the pair prefers to keep their romance private, Faris is the first to acknowledge that relationships are a common theme on her podcast.

"This is a tricky area for me because I've gone through two divorces now," Faris previously shared. "I'm in an amazing relationship, [so] I do want to talk to everybody about these things, that I don't really know much about. But I also feel that I want to protect things in a way that I hadn't considered before."