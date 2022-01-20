Anna Kendrick

Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader Have Been Secretly Dating for More Than a Year

Aca-scuse me?! They co-starred in 2019's "Noelle," and it turns out that Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader have been dating for a while!

By Gabrielle Chung

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The Love Life between Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader, it turns out, is strong.

The couple, who co-starred in the 2019 Christmas movie "Noelle," have quietly been in a relationship together for more than a year, according to People. Citing a source, the outlet reports that Anna, 36, and Bill, 43, met years ago but got together well after filming their Disney+ flick.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

E! News has reached out to Bill and Anna's reps for comment. Their representative declined to comment for People.

News of the pair's secret romance comes more than a year after Bill and "The O.C." alum Rachel Bilson called it quits. The two, who first sparked romance rumors in late 2019 before making their red-carpet debut as a couple at the 2020 Golden Globes, were together for less than a year. At the time of the split, a source told E! News that Rachel, 40, was "devastated."

Entertainment News

louie anderson 8 mins ago

Louie Anderson, Emmy-Winning Comedian, Dies at 68

Pete Davidson 2 hours ago

Pete Davidson and Colin Jost's Next Project: Buying a Staten Island Ferry

Celebrity Couples Who Found Love on Set

Bill and Rachel appeared together in the 2013 romantic comedy "The To Do List," which was directed by Bill's then-wife Maggie Carey. The two were married from 2006 to 2018 and have three children together.

And even though Anna and Bill have been together for a while now, the "Pitch Perfect" actress previously said that she doesn't believe in soul mates "in any traditional sense."

"Like, that word is kind of synonymous with 'the one,'" she told Emmy magazine in 2020. "There's many 'the ones' and if we're lucky we spend a long time with someone."

Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

Anna KendrickCelebrity RelationshipsBill Haderrachel bilsonco-star
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us