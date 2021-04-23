Anthony Bourdain

Anthony Bourdain Documentary ‘Roadrunner' Set for Summer

After its theatrical run, “Roadrunner” will be available on CNN and HBO Max

By Lindsey Bahr

Anthony Bourdain
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

A documentary about the late celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain is coming to theaters this summer.

Directed by Academy Award winner Morgan Neville, Focus Features said Friday that “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain” will hit theaters on July 16.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Bourdain shot to fame after the publication of his frank, behind-the-scenes account of restaurant life in “Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly” in 2000 and became a beloved culinary travel guide with his CNN series “Parts Unknown.” He died in June 2018 at age 61.

Entertainment News

Michael Kors 53 mins ago

Kors Marks 40th Anniversary With Love Letter to Broadway

Gal Gadot 1 hour ago

Gal Gadot Spotlights Women's Stories in New Docuseries

Neville is best known for his Oscar-winning film “20 Feet from Stardom,” about the lives of backup singers, and the Mr. Rogers documentary “Won’t You Be My Neighbor.”

After its theatrical run, “Roadrunner” will be available on CNN and HBO Max. It'll have its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in June.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Anthony Bourdaindocumentary
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us