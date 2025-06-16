Apple Martin hilariously reacts to mom Gwyneth Paltrow's topless video

Originally appeared on E! Online

Apple Martin couldn’t help but talk behind Gwyneth Paltrow’s back — sort of.

After Martin's mom shared an Instagram reel which included a clip of herself cooking topless, the 21-year-old shared her two cents.

Under the June 14 post, Martin wrote, “Did I steal your shirt by accident or…”

Naturally, Paltrow — who shares Apple and son Moses Martin, 19, with ex Chris Martin — took the comment in jest, writing back a crying laughing emoji.

And Apple Martin wasn’t the only one who was impressed by her mother’s video, which saw her prepare what she called a Tuscan-inspired “boyfriend breakfast,” noting it included “sausage from a local butcher, white beans, spinach, cherry tomatoes and of course eggs.”

The Goop founder’s pal Jennifer Garner cheekily wrote, “Can I be your boyfriend?”

To which Paltrow wrote back, “You already are in my heart.”

For Martin's part, this isn’t the first time she has used social media to poke some fun at her family’s position in the public eye. Last year, after the Vanderbilt student went viral for alleged “mean girl” behavior during a debutante ball, she cheekily clapped back at the rumors in a lip-syncing social media video.

“I don’t know how anyone has a problem with us,” Martin mouthed in a Dec. 16 TikTok video shared by Ava Crow. “We are such a delight. We are two of the funniest girls and I know us, like offline. When I tell you, there aren’t two more caring, charitable, generous, kind…”

Of course, Martin has also shared a more serious perspective on the rumors, admitting she can no longer interact with comments from fans online.

“Even if you see a million positive things, there can be one thing that absolutely wrecks you,” Martin admitted in an April Interview magazine profile. “I’ve stopped now and I avoid it like the plague, because I know myself. I know that if I see stuff that isn’t true and that’s really upsetting to me, I’m going to be like, ‘Oh my god, I should never go out in public again.’”

Meanwhile, Paltrow stood by her daughter amid the backlash, noting it was not easy for either of her children to grow up with “super famous” parents.

“They’ve grown up in it.” she told Vanity Fair in a March 18 interview. “You would be surprised at how lovely and unassuming and down-to-earth they are.”