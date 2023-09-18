Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez officially file for divorce

Originally appeared on E! Online

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have the same POV.

The "7 Rings" singer filed for divorce from the real estate agent on Sept. 18 after over two years of marriage, with Dalton submitting his own paperwork soon after.

"They were taking their time together to slowly work through the details of the agreement privately before filing," a source tells E! News. "They've been really caring and respectful of one another every step of this process. It's been a very kind and patient uncoupling process."

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The insider also noted that both Grande and Gomez they have "moved on."

According to TMZ, who was first to report the filings, Grande listed "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split, while the duo's date of separation is listed as Feb. 20, 2023, in the docs.

Reps for Grande and Gomez have not publicly commented on the divorce proceedings.

These filings come after E! News confirmed on July 17 that she had separated from Gomez, with a source close to the situation adding that she's since started dating "Wicked" costar Ethan Slater.

However, the source added that Grande and Gomez still "remain friends."

Ariana Grande Shares Photos in London After Dalton Gomez Breakup

Amid news of her split, Grande has been spotted without her wedding ring during an outing at the Wimbledon 2023 tennis championships. She also deleted images of her private wedding ceremony to Gomez, including a close-up of her custom Vera Wang gown.

Miley Cyrus couldn't help but flirt with Ariana Grande.

Grande and Gomez tied the knot in May 2021 at her Montecito, Calif. home. At the time, a source told E! News, "It was a beautiful day and very romantic. Everyone is happy for them. It was perfect and just what Ari wanted."

Prior to getting married, the actress had dated Gomez since the height of the coronavirus pandemic. After sparking romance rumors in early 2020, the pair made their relationship music video official when he appeared in the music video that May for "Stuck With U," Grande's collab with Justin Bieber.

"They run in the same circle," a source close to the singer told E! News at the time. "He used to be a dancer and they have many mutual friends. She's gotten to know him quickly with the quarantine. They've been spending a lot of one-on-one time at home."

By the end of 2020, Gomez had gotten down on one knee, proposing with a ring he had custom designed for the occasion.

"It's a happy time," an insider told E! News. "Everyone is happy, families are happy. They could not be more excited."