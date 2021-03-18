Armie Hammer

Armie Hammer Accused of Rape and Emotional Abuse, LAPD Investigating

A woman publicly alleged that Hammer raped her in 2017 during a yearslong affair. Hammer denied the rape claim but did not deny a relationship with her

Armie Hammer
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for BFI

A woman publicly accused actor Armie Hammer of raping her in 2017 and police confirmed Thursday to NBC News that an investigation has been opened.

The woman, who identified herself as Effie, gave a statement with her attorney Gloria Allred on Thursday in which she claimed she began an affair with the then married Hammer in 2016, when she was 20, after speaking to him on Facebook. Effie alleged that Hammer abused her physically and emotionally, and that the actor employed “manipulation tactics in order to exert control” over her.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Andrew Brettler, an attorney for Hammer, denied on Thursday the allegations of sexual assault made by Effie, but did not deny the actor had a relationship with her.

Entertainment News

Late Night 3 hours ago

Late-Night TV Show Hosts Decry Atlanta-Area Spa Shootings

COVID-19 5 hours ago

Coachella Music Festival Postponed Again, This Time Until 2022

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Armie HammerGloria Allredrapesexual abuse
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us