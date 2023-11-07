Arnold Schwarzenegger stuns Manning brothers by feeding pet donkey on live TV

A softer side to the "The Terminator" star and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger appeared on the "ManningCast" broadcast Monday night.

The show, hosted by brothers and former NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning, is supposed to broadcast Monday Night Football games with the Manning's and their guest's commentary, but Schwarzenegger's pet donkey Lulu stole the show instead.

As Eli introduced the "Total Recall" actor, the brother became stunned to see their guest with the unusual pet.

Then, later in the interview, things really got off the rails as Schwarzenegger began feeding the donkey, leading Eli to quip, "That donkey looks like you eating Peyton."

Schwarzenegger has been posting his eclectic group of pets on social media for several years.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Schwarzenegger posted messages to the public with his two animals at the time, Lulu the donkey and Whiskey the miniature horse, according to TODAY.

Since then, Schwarzenegger has posted several updates of his animals, which now also include several dogs and a pet pig.