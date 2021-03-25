Ashley Tisdale Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Christopher French

Ashley Tisdale has some fabulous news: She's officially a mom.

The "High School Musical" alum gave birth to a baby girl, she confirmed in an Instagram post on Wednesday. Along with a photo of her newborn's hand, Tisdale wrote, "Jupiter Iris French arrived earth side 3.23.21."

The little one is Tisdale's first child with husband Christopher French. The pair, who celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary on Sept. 8, 2020, revealed they were expecting their first little one on Sept. 17 with photos of them holding Tisdale's visible baby bump.

The following month, they announced the sex of their baby with photos of the couple cutting into a cake with pink inside.

"This year has obviously been hard. For so many. Ups and downs, and an emotional roller coaster. I think this day was by far my favorite day EVER!" Tisdale captioned her Instagram post at the time. "I cried I was so happy. Ps for all you people going above and beyond for gender reveal parties. A cake with the color inside is JUST as rewarding as fireworks but SAFER! #SheSoFrench."

Around Thanksgiving, the couple headed off to Big Sur, California, for a peaceful getaway.

"Baby moon in Big Sur [sic]. Its crazy the last time here we were trying to heal from losing Maui, a huge life change," the actress wrote, referring to her pet dog who died in June.

"Now a little more than a year later we are celebrating this bundle of joy, another life change," Tisdale said. "I guess my point is life is always changing and as scary as the world seems right now, it will too change and get better. We just have to be patient and know we will be able to socialize with friends and loved one's again. Thank you Big Sur for always being my safe place to heal and get perspective. I would say the secret lies in the ocean but I think it's also the trees."

The expectant star had been chronicling her pregnancy on social media, most recently sharing a bump photo at the beach. As she fittingly captioned the latest post, "Almost ready...."