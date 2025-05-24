Aubrey Plaza walks first red carpet since husband Jeff Baena's death

Originally appeared on E! Online

Aubrey Plaza is stepping back into the spotlight at the Cannes Film Festival 2025.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"The White Lotus" alum attended a screening of her film "Honey Don't!" in the French city on May 23, five months after her husband Jeff Baena died by suicide at age 47.

For the outing, which marked her first red carpet appearance since the director's Jan. 3 passing, Plaza stunned in a floor-length, see-through white gown that featured colorful bead embellishments throughout. To top off her ensemble, the 40-year-old curled her deep brown hair and accessorized with dangly earrings and strappy heels.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

But Plaza didn't stroll the iconic red carpet alone. At one point, the "Parks and Recreation" actress posed alongside her costars in the movie Margaret Qualley and Charlie Day, as well as Ethan Coen, who directed the detective comedy.

Prior to her Cannes appearance, Plaza has been mostly keeping a low profile in the wake of Baena's tragic passing. However, she made an exception for "Saturday Night Live's" 50th anniversary special back in February, when she appeared on the show to introduce Miley Cyrus and Brittany Howard for their performance of Sinéad O’Connor’s “Nothing Compares 2 U.”

PHOTOS Romance Rewind: Aubrey Plaza & Jeff Baena

During her cameo, Plaza subtly honored Baena — who she married in 2021 after nearly 10 years together — by wearing a tie-dye shirt as a tribute to one of his pandemic-era hobbies.

Of course, the "My Old Ass" star is just one of Baena's many loved ones who have honored his legacy. Since his passing, friends and collaborators such as Molly Shannon, Dane DeHaan, Allison Brie and Adam Pally have all reflected on his lasting impact.

"Jeff Baena was a sweet, Jewish boy from Miami," Pally wrote on his Instagram Jan. 5. "He was a collaborator, a mentor, the scrappiest basketball player with the ugliest jump shot you ever saw."

Noting that he was a "talented director with impeccable taste and vision," the "Happy Endings" actor added, "As a director, Jeff strove for truth. Nothing could sound, look or feel inauthentic, and that is a direct representation of who Jeff was. Authentic."