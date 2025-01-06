Aubrey Plaza's husband Jeff Baena honored by director at Golden Globes after his death

Originally appeared on E! Online

Brady Corbet used his winning moment in the spotlight to remember what the film community just lost so tragically.

The 2025 Golden Globe winner for Best Director paid tribute to several people he lost from his personal life while making his three-hour-plus period drama "The Brutalist," and then closed his speech with a tribute to Aubrey Plaza's late husband, filmmaker Jeff Baena, who was found dead on Jan. 3. Authorities have said he died by suicide.

And his speech — which he read from his phone to ensure he didn't miss a word -- was already a tear-jerker long before he got to his devastating coda.

In addition to thanking his "beautiful cast," including Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama winner Adrien Brody, his "extraordinary producers," a crew who "I also hope will have me back," and friends "who have supported us through thick and thin," he shouted out his "creative partner and muse" Mona Fastvold and "incomparable mother" Mary Corbet."

And then things got really emotional.

Corbet then made sure all eyes were on daughter Ada, "who looks so stunning in that dress of hers tonight that I'm thinking that this fiasco I got us all into may have very well been worth it."

Cut to Ada at the family's table, gushing happy tears and dolled up in layers of princess-worthy, ballet-pink glittering tulle.

"I love you so much Ada James," Corbet continued. "I’d like to thank the opportunity to acknowledge three people that I lost while making this picture: My grandfather, James, his brother Jerry, and my dear friend [producer] Kevin Turen, who I miss every day. I wouldn’t be standing here tonight if it were not for their influence."

"And finally," he concluded, "tonight my heart is with Aubrey Plaza and Jeff’s family. Good night."

A speech to remember for so many reasons. Plaza acted in a number of her late husband's films, including "Life After Beth" and "The Little Hours."

She confirmed in May 2021 that they'd married after a decade together.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.

