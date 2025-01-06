Golden Globes

Aubrey Plaza's husband Jeff Baena honored by director at Golden Globes after his death

"The Brutalist" director Brady Corbet said during his 2025 Golden Globes acceptance speech that his heart was with Aubrey Plaza in the wake of her filmmaker husband Jeff Baena's sudden death.

By Natalie Finn | E! Online

“The Brutalist” director Brady Corbet said during his 2025 Golden Globes acceptance speech that his heart was with Aubrey Plaza in the wake of her filmmaker husband Jeff Baena’s sudden death.
Getty Images

Originally appeared on E! Online

Brady Corbet used his winning moment in the spotlight to remember what the film community just lost so tragically.

>Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The 2025 Golden Globe winner for Best Director paid tribute to several people he lost from his personal life while making his three-hour-plus period drama "The Brutalist," and then closed his speech with a tribute to Aubrey Plaza's late husband, filmmaker Jeff Baena, who was found dead on Jan. 3. Authorities have said he died by suicide.

And his speech — which he read from his phone to ensure he didn't miss a word -- was already a tear-jerker long before he got to his devastating coda.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

In addition to thanking his "beautiful cast," including Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama winner Adrien Brody, his "extraordinary producers," a crew who "I also hope will have me back," and friends "who have supported us through thick and thin," he shouted out his "creative partner and muse" Mona Fastvold and "incomparable mother" Mary Corbet."

And then things got really emotional.

PHOTOS: 2025 Golden Globes: Every Couple on the Red Carpet

Golden Globes 2 hours ago

Demi Moore gives moving speech at Golden Globes on overcoming ‘low point'

Celebrity News 14 hours ago

What Sofía Vergara mouthed after losing Golden Globe to Jodie Foster

Corbet then made sure all eyes were on daughter Ada, "who looks so stunning in that dress of hers tonight that I'm thinking that this fiasco I got us all into may have very well been worth it."

Cut to Ada at the family's table, gushing happy tears and dolled up in layers of princess-worthy, ballet-pink glittering tulle.

"I love you so much Ada James," Corbet continued. "I’d like to thank the opportunity to acknowledge three people that I lost while making this picture: My grandfather, James, his brother Jerry, and my dear friend [producer] Kevin Turen, who I miss every day. I wouldn’t be standing here tonight if it were not for their influence."

"And finally," he concluded, "tonight my heart is with Aubrey Plaza and Jeff’s family. Good night."

A speech to remember for so many reasons. Plaza acted in a number of her late husband's films, including "Life After Beth" and "The Little Hours."

She confirmed in May 2021 that they'd married after a decade together.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.
Demi Moore is celebrating a major career milestone after nearly 40 years in Hollywood! “The Substance” star took home Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy honors at the 2025 Golden Globes and reflected on overcoming career doubts that included once being told she was a “popcorn” actress. One group of Demi fans who never wavered in their faith, however, are her three daughters, who had a priceless reaction to their famous mom’s first Globes win.
Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

Golden Globes
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us